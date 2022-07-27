Holidays and special events — I love them. Most of the time, I don't mind hosting them either ... most of the time ...
I knew when we moved into our house that we would likely be taking on a number of the holidays or special events — the open floor construction on the main level makes it easy to accommodate a decent number of people.
I am perfectly fine hosting Christmas gatherings and other gatherings — as long as they are my idea. In the year that we have lived in our house, there have been a couple of times where someone has either decided that something was going to be hosted at my house or where someone has invited themself to an event occurring at my house. If it was anyone else's home, it wouldn't have happened ... but since it's my home, apparently the expectations are different. That is something that I am not OK with!
There are general politenesses that come along with planned events — the main one being: Don't invite yourself. It may be hard for some, but if you hear about an event, don't approach the host and ask if you can come — that's rude. If they wanted to invite you, they would have.
Just because I have the space, doesn't mean that I always want all the people present to fill it. Sometimes, I just want to enjoy my little family — which is why I "cancelled" my birthday.
Well, not really. I celebrated — but I sent out a group text letting everyone know that I wasn't having a birthday party.
For starters, I didn't want to do all the house preparations required for mass amounts of company. I also didn't want to do the cleanup or even think about the food. One of the last birthday parties I hosted ended with me telling someone to take something home that I had made specifically for their diet and another guest running over and hoarding the item just because they wanted them for themself — not exactly my idea of a fun way to spend my birthday so, I didn't!
I had a friend offer to have us over for dinner on my birthday, so that's what we did ... and it was wonderful! I spent the earlier part of the day running a few errands, reading my books and watching a few episodes of a show on Netflix. It was nice to have a day that wasn't entirely spent working toward someone else's enjoyment ... and I am planning to keep that in mind going forward.
We have a lot of family in the area and spread out — it isn't always feasible to try and do every birthday or every holiday with everyone. In fact, it stresses me out to try. I'm not going to try anymore ... in fact ... I might just "cancel" Thanksgiving as well and spend it at home — just us.
I guess the next step is telling people "no" when they want to invite themselves or have a holiday or event at our house. Sometimes, naturally, it would be a "yes," but protecting my own sanity is important so sometimes, it's just going to have to be "no."