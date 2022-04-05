Everyone’s heard of and most have been affected by addiction of some form. Whether it’s substances, gambling, eating or shopping, it’s all too well known, the downward spiral it takes people. There is another addiction, however, that has the ability to mess a person up a bit too. I, myself, am afflicted, as well as many people I’ve come into contact with while in it. Though, there’s a good chance they aren’t even aware of it themselves. Plain and simply, I’m addicted to chaos.
I used to be what one might call pretty “strait-laced”. I was the kid with the strict parents. I didn’t get to stay out at night or close the door when a guy was in my room. I was content being the good kid. That is, until I was introduced to some new people that were a bit different than the cliquey small town friends I was used to.
I went from one side of the spectrum to the very opposite of it. I was a privileged kid that could’ve always went home to a warm bed, but I wanted to couch surf and hang along for the ride. Even the people around me couldn’t comprehend why I’d ever choose to be in such a dark place, but once I was shown a lifestyle so unpredictable and full of risks, I fell in love with it. It wasn’t like I just enjoyed doing illicit things. I didn’t even need to participate, honestly. The thrill for me was sitting back and watching it all unfold out in front of me. I felt like I was a part of some demented sitcom and getting into the most far-fetched and ludicrous of situations.
Why would this be though? What would make a person want so badly to be apart of a lifestyle everyone wishes they could get out of? I think it all comes down to this — my generation is one of instant gratification, deprived of validation and found out too much about the world too fast.
Social media didn’t always play a major part in everybody’s lives, but it started to become huge when everyone my age was become a teenager. Soon, people were competing to have a better persona than anyone else. Photoshop started gaining its popularity, and FaceTune came later on. Insecure people were getting even more insecure, “fixing” how they looked with software and then, ended up even more insecure watching others do the same, thinking it was real. Most got so closed off, the premise of going out and meeting people felt foreign. The world was the most connected it had ever been, yet most had never felt so alone. People were getting famous for nothing, everybody was perfect and nothing was real.
Many say my generation feels entitled to everything, is too emotional and is completely reckless, but what else could be expected? My generation grew up watching people get fame and glory without lifting a finger. We were constantly shown a level of perfection impossible to achieve without alteration and told it was the standard. My generation got broadsided with the darkest parts of the world and we saw so much that a lot of us became numb to it all. The only time someone could really feel anything were in times of complete chaos.
Almost everyone I know my age, including me, feels restless and as if they’re missing out on something. Everything we desired in the world was held right in front of us, just out of reach and well within view. At the end of the day, when everything is chaotic, that’s when a lot of us feel the most alive, for some, the only time.