Judging someone can be extremely hard. As a coach, I had to look at a bunch of young men and decide if, where and how they can contribute to our football team this past weekend. Only having a brief discussion with each of them, I had to make a decision based on only numbers.
After looking at a lot of the attendees, I would say that their numbers didn’t meet those of our returning players. Some were not fast enough, others not strong enough. Others did not have great fluidity in their movements, while others seemed puzzled about the game itself.
But what I couldn’t judge by looking at numbers or their play was their actions and character. After coaching for over a decade, I have come to realize that the numbers are just a small barometer of the overall person. What people usually describe as “intangibles” are never present during these tryouts.
I think of a player we had last year. He came to the tryout and he stood around 6-foot, 8-inches. I could tell from a mile away that he was not going to be the best player on the field, his movements was awkward, his hands were made of stone and he clearly did not have a high football IQ. The head coach stuck me with him to help train him to be an offensive lineman.
I worked with him at each practice trying to improve his hand and footwork but he clearly needed an offseason of football training before he would be ready to strap on the pads. By the first game, he was a liability more than a positive. Our competition was not on our level and it was easy to mask his inadequacies on the field. As the year went on, his playing time diminished as the competition became more challenging. In one game, he had to sacrifice his helmet so another player could get on the field.
As you read this, you may think “Why did he keep playing?” or “why didn’t he just quit?” I know that he had thought about it. It weighed on his mind for several games. It was discouraging to not have the opportunity to use him in the game as we played several close games near the end of the season.
But by the end of the season, this young man was one of my favorites to coach. Despite not having the numbers or skill, he was a positive influence on the sideline. Those that were on the team appreciated his constant smile and subtle ways of keeping the sideline light and comfortable. With several mini-implosions, it is nice to have someone like that on the sideline.
So at our tryout, I was hoping to find the number guys to make our team better on the field. But while many didn’t set new team records or make catches like Odell Beckham Jr., I was also scouting how they were interacting with our veteran players that helped out. How did they communicate with them? Are they taking their advice? Are they someone that will be great character person?
As I get older, I notice more and more how I value character and the way a person carries themselves. I have seen so many great athletes and people in the community that turn out to be lousy people it is sometimes embarrassing. It is very special to find someone that seems to have talent in their field that is a nice person and humble. These people usually motivate those to do better and become better people themselves.
The point I am getting at in this spiel is that sometimes finding a good character person can help gel an already good team. This contributors may not add much to the on-field product but they are the ones that make it worth showing up when you lack the drive. Ask almost any coach about coaching amazing talent with little positivity versus an average team of great character people. I am sure most will tell you that they had more fun and felt great with the latter than the former, despite the success.
Kobe Bryant
Although I never knew the man and I found myself rooting for different players during his era, it was sad to see the death of the basketball legend and the eight others aboard the helicopter.
Things like this make you feel like you are living in an alternate reality. It’s hard to believe and when people that are considered invincible due to their status in the world die, it creates a realization in all of us that our next day isn’t promised. As a father and husband, I feel for his family as they not only lost him but they lost a sister and daughter in Gianna.
I experienced the loss of my father nearly five years ago and it drastically changed the person I am. Despite their wealth, the Bryant family will be dealing with emotional pain for the rest of their lives. I pray for the family’s well being and for the other family’s that lost someone in the helicopter crash.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
