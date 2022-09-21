Election season has been upon us for a number of months now. With the primary election fully wrapped up and the general election edging nearer each day, talks of candidate preferences, neighborhood canvasing and all things political are continuing to rev up, as they will until Nov. 8 has come and gone.
I have been approached a number of times now regarding the placement of political signs in my yard or from those in hopes that I will engage in conversations regarding my personal opinions on local politics with them. There was some disappointment when I declined the signs and failed to disclose my opinions; but I truly meant no offense.
Honestly, politics aren’t my game. That is probably a good thing considering my role and the requirements that come along with it. I enjoy being Switzerland (neutral) when it comes to all things political. While I remain neutral, it doesn’t mean that I’m unaware or uneducated, though!
Politicians are notoriously known for being dishonest and/or manipulative; but I often wonder if the dishonesty and manipulation lies with the candidate or with their supporters. I also am curious if a candidate’s good intentions, stances and statements made while on the campaign trail are changed or distorted after the reality of the topic at hand is presented and understood more thoroughly once an office is secured.
What matters to me is character displayed during the campaign trail. I expect that they won’t be able to maintain every single promise or statement that they make because, truly, one can have the best of intentions that don’t necessarily come to fruition for a number of reasons — they don’t hold the power to make unilateral decisions being at the top of that list.
Character though — character matters! Is a candidate contradicting themselves without explanation on the campaign trail? Are they telling me what they think I want to hear while telling my neighbor something completely different? Are their supporters joining the cause and campaigning while spreading falsities? Are they being passive aggressive, outrightly aggressive, rude, sneaky?
In the past, I have been treated pretty poorly by political candidates. I have been berated over a situation that I had no knowledge of without the opportunity to get a word in, so I still don’t understand exactly what was going on. I have been told between elections, by a political candidate, that they were vehemently opposed to something that they turned around and swore they were in favor of when the next election season rolled around ... Um, what? You’re kidding, right? (They weren’t.) Lying, manipulation, disrespect — character clues.
The character of supporters matters as well. While everyone is their own individual, supporters who are acting and behaving adversely while under the banner of a specific political candidate shed negative light on their candidate. If a canvasing supporter knocks someone’s door and is rude, pushy, etc., that negative experience affects the candidate, as well.
We have seen and will continue to see some tight competition this election season. I have already personally experienced disrespect, rudeness and pushiness. I have already heard local candidates contradict themselves through lying and manipulation tactics — making statements and then contradicting those same statements on another platform.
I have seen staunch supporters of specific candidates behave in a manner that they should elicit embarrassment and regret. I have even seen supporters use personal ignorance as an excuse to spread misinformation and attack one candidate in support of another ...
Don’t spout misinformation, subscribe to Daily Journal! We cover politics and local government — getting educated costs a whopping $9.99 each month (that’s only $2.49 per week) and you will have the news at your fingertips, right when it is available. If a physical newspaper is your thing, $168 annually gets you both print and digital access to the news.
The spread of misinformation and fake news is incredibly prevalent and on the rise. Roughly 86% of adults do it without realizing the information they are sharing is incorrect. Don’t be a statistic! Think twice before hitting share on social media. Do your own fact-checking — and if you can’t confirm or deny, don’t share! Truly, though, the most accurate place to get accurate, relevant information about your community is from your local, established news sources.
As far as the Daily Journal and their coverage of this year’s election is concerned — stay tuned! We have contacted all of the candidates and are getting profiles put together to share with you soon!