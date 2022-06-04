Father’s Day is right around the corner and Moondance Jam and the Daily Journal are offering you a chance to win a four tickets Moondance Jam (rock) concerts in Walker.
All you have to do is upload a picture of you with your father and then our readers will vote on their favorite photos. The top vote getter will be the winner of these awesome tickets. The deadline to upload your photo is June 11 and voting will go through June 18.
To upload your photo go to the Daily Journal website, fergusfallsjournal.com, and then click on the Father’s Day contest which is located on the home page and follow the directions. It is very easy to do this.
This is a fun contest for me because I get to approve the photos as they come in and there a lot of people that are very proud of their fathers. We already have a photo entered so hurry and get yours uploaded today for your chance to win.
Father’s Day is a huge opportunity for retailers — how can it not be? There are an estimated 1.5 billion fathers in the world and 66 million of them live in the United States. For that reason, it is estimated that consumers will spend $20 billion this year on Father’s Day. That’s an average of $171 per purchase — wow! Like I said, it is a huge opportunity for retailers.
If you are in need of something special for your father, remember our area retailers are an excellent choice for shopping and they are more than willing to help you find it.
Let’s remember that it is very important to shop locally to help support your community and I can tell you first-hand that they absolutely appreciate the opportunity to serve you.
There is still plenty of time to enter the contest and I look forward to seeing your photos.
