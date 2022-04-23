Mother’s Day is right around the corner and Kraning Jewelry and the Daily Journal are offering you a chance to win a Mother’s Day pendant worth $400. All you have to do is upload a picture of you with your mother and then our readers will vote on their favorite photos. The top vote getter will be the winner of this beautiful pendant.
The deadline to upload your photo is Apr. 30 and voting will go through May 7. To upload your photo go to the Daily Journal website, www.fergusfallsjournal.com and then click on the Mother’s Day contest which is located on the home page and follow the directions. It’s very easy to do this.
This is a fun contest for me because I get to approve the photos as they come in and I am proud to report that as of right now, high noon on Apr. 23, we have 14 photos/entries. These are really great photos and the cool part of it is some of them are multi-generational. I know for sure there is one with five generations with ages ranging from 102 years old to four months. One thing is very clear when viewing these photos and that is the sheer joy each of them display as the bond between mother and child is strong no matter what the ages are.
Mother’s Day is a big deal for everyone as we all have a Mother. This makes it a huge opportunity for area retailers like Kraning Jewelry and many others as it has become the second biggest gift giving holiday in the United States, second only to Christmas. Our area retailers are an excellent choice when shopping for that perfect Mother’s Day gift as they are more than willing to help you find it.
Let’s remember that it is very important to shop locally to help support your community and I can tell you first hand that they absolutely appreciate the opportunity to serve you. Be sure to thank Kraning Jewelry for sponsoring this wonderful Mother’s Day contest.
