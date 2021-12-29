If you are 55 or older, I urge you to visit and join the senior center on Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls. I stopped in a couple of weeks ago and was really impressed. I met Kim Shea, the program coordinator, who signed me up as a member and gave me an orientation session on their extensive training equipment, which includes about 25 exercise machines.
But there is so much more. There’s a library, which I’m guessing houses about 5,000 books, tables for card playing, puzzle work, doing craft work and quilting. There’s a ping-pong table, an open area for line dancing, plus a cafeteria where they serve lunch. (For 60 and older, it’s a suggested donation of $4.) And, on Mondays at 12:45 p.m., they show a movie on a large TV screen. All of that for a yearly membership costing only $25.
For me, the primary value of the Center is bringing older people together. I especially love visiting with folks in their 80’s and 90’s, who may have grown up on a farm during WWII, with no electricity, no central heating, and no running water. They remember the Sears Roebuck Catalog in the outhouse and why the index pages worked the best. Catch my drift?
After Kim showed me around the two-story facility, we sat down for a visit. Kim was born and raised in Dickinson, North Dakota, and has a background of studies in clerical administration. She and her husband, Ed, who is the mechanical supervisor for the Fergus Falls school district, have two daughters and four grandchildren.
She began working at the senior center in October of 1994. She told me that the The Fergus Falls Senior Citizens Program, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with Kim being employed by the City of Fergus Falls. Its mission is to enrich the lives and promote the independent lifestyles of the senior citizens of the Fergus Falls area. There are presently 320 members. The center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m..
I asked Kim about the rewards of working with older people. She commented, “Working with older adults has always been joyful for me. They aren’t just members of the senior center, they also become friends. Every person has a story to tell. I enjoy shooting the breeze with them and hearing their experiences, stories, and humor. I probably could tell you a tidbit of information about each of them. They are a wealth of knowledge and wisdom. They care about me just as much as I care about them. I appreciate how grateful they are for the senior center and me. One member says it’s her second home and she likes to give back by volunteering in different capacities.”
She went on to explain, “Working here has taught me how I want to be when I retire — like the people who come here, active and engaged in the community. I’ve met many people working at the senior center over the years and the hardest part is when they no longer come. This usually means they no longer can for various reasons, be it health, they moved or other reasons. Working at the senior center for all these years has been very rewarding; it makes coming to work easy. It’s like going home again.”
Thank you, Kim, for the role you play in making the lives of older folks more meaningful and enjoyable. We need more people in the world with your love of humanity and caring values.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.