Electing leaders who focus on problem solving, not party politics, will move us in the right direction. Michele Anderson looks forward when seeking solutions. She understands that her job as a senator of District 8 is to acknowledge issues, meet people where they’re at and move forward together. She is focused on child care, housing, broadband access, economic recovery and equity. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t want a livable planet, safety, food on the table and an economy that works for all of us. Michele has the energy, the right experience and the will to build a future where people have what they need to live a dignified life. She values people and planet over party affiliation.
Minnesotans are calling for a deeper conversation about race, economic inequality and a reckoning with our past. Sen. Ingebrigtsen denies that racism exists. He stated “We shouldn’t even be talking about this, people. We shouldn’t even be discussing this. And I don’t believe that there is racial discrimination going on, I absolutely don’t.” Either he does not understand that silence is complicit and has been used to divide us or he just doesn’t care. Michele believes in equity and won’t shy away from hard conversations.
A vote for Michele Anderson is a vote for unity, civility and a livable future!
Senate District 8, check the box for Michele Anderson Nov. 3, 2020.
Sylvia Luetmer
Alexandria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.