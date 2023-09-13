If talking at people cured or prevented obesity, we would all be thin. We aren’t. Once your body gets way off track, it’s hard to get back to a healthy weight. Restrictive dieting rarely leads to long-term weight loss. A healthy, calorie-counting diet and exercise together can manage weight, but neither is a cure-all, and only work if properly applied life-long. These are truths we all know.



