If talking at people cured or prevented obesity, we would all be thin. We aren’t. Once your body gets way off track, it’s hard to get back to a healthy weight. Restrictive dieting rarely leads to long-term weight loss. A healthy, calorie-counting diet and exercise together can manage weight, but neither is a cure-all, and only work if properly applied life-long. These are truths we all know.
Not everybody knows that illness, disability all can strike unexpectedly and restrict a person’s ability to manage weight-- sometimes directly! Adenovirus 36 infection is strongly linked to increased obesity in chicken, rats, mice, humans-- yes, human children. This virus infects fat cells and actually lowers blood sugar.
Bigger picture: psychological factors can interact with changes in body weight. Focusing on “bad results” (weight changes) with a teen will backfire. That overlooks the cause and raises the risk they will “solve” it with disordered eating, such as anorexia, bulimia, orthorexia, or athletic anorexia.
Family heritage matters to how obesity develops. The epigenetics of body weight is still being studied, but there’s no doubt adult obesity is a multigenerational risk in my family. I also learned good skills useful today: low sugar diabetic cooking, cooking from scratch, a pattern of three set meals plus a kiddie afternoon snack, with after-dinner desserts only.
We may believe that environment doesn’t matter for weight management, only personal choice. False. Kids learn from parents and eat what their parents provide. Once away from home, they need healthy choices and support in making them, as they learn how to eat well. I was the only obese teen in my family. While I had limited ability to exercise for a while, it largely began with a particular private school I went to.
There, lunch servings were huge, starchy (and not always good or healthy) with many desserts available -- ice pops, cake, ice cream, sweet drinks. Many kids there were food insecure at home. So there was no food amount or choice restrictions or any charging at the register. With regular lunch options like that, I gained weight beyond my growth curve, mostly from drinking excess calories.
Liquid sugar doesn’t register in the body as food, so I overate without realizing. Sodas became part of tween socializing, too. We’d get bored and go for a walk -- but there was really “nowhere” to go that wasn’t foodcentric. We had little money and weren’t necessarily hungry. So we’d do a long walk through woods to the 7-11 to get Super Gulps with ice. I drank all of mine -- around 400 calories’ worth with caffeine. I was always thirsty. After a bit -- and gaining more weight -- I realized that gave me headaches, and stopped.
I found better ways not to be bored. There’s a Japanese word, “Kuchisabishii” (Koo-chi-sa-bi-shē) which means “lonely mouth” -- meaning mindless eating not from hunger, but for something to do. Being peckish. Mouth cravings (like ex-smokers may have.) Noshing alas, adds calories without satiety. Chewing gum helps some for this, but generally the best thing to do for lonely mouth is note it, and find something else to do until the feeling passes, which it will.
Mindful eating is one of the best approaches for weight management studied so far: it’s not restrictive dieting, but a way to manage your eating. Maya Adam hasYoutube videos and courses in this, and clevelandclinic.org is a nice resource.
With it, you practice listening to your body’s cues, rather than disconnecting from your body, for greater pleasure and satiety. Awareness of your eating patterns-- whether it’s triggers for mindless eating or forgetting to eat, and noting when they abruptly change-- can help nip issues in the bud.
“Je n’ai pas faim,” or “I don’t have hunger” is what the French say when they’ve had enough. Unfortunately English uses “I’m full/ stuffed.” This phrasing can encourage eating to bursting, not until you are sated -- an idea worsened by competitive eating. I finally learned to just eat until I was sated -- which is also called “eating until 80% full.” My weight stabilized after that.
Eating slowly (or taking breaks while eating) also helps manage weight, as it takes 15 to 20 minutes to register satiety.
Many of my peers had food trauma. Some passed it on to their kids, too. Examples include: mothers throwing out food recovering anorexic daughter bought for themselves; starving teens having to steal to eat-- which triggered binge eating and other eating disorders later in life. Another example is force feeding of unwanted foods. (I have heard horrifying stories from people with severe childhood food allergies forcefed an allergen at school.) They obviously were not allowed to listen to their bodies.
The Germans have a word: Kummerspeck, or “grief bacon” for weight gain during grief. This by proxy can also cause what my dad called “food pushing” or overfeeding others.
If you find any of this above familiar, alas! It’s time to reassess and reach out for help in replacing unhealthy patterns with better patterns. Nationaleatingdisorder.org may be a starting point.
For a great read on how exercise actually works in our bodies, and why most of us don’t do enough exercise, try “Exercised! Why Something We Never Evolved to Do is Healthy and Rewarding” by Daniel Lieberman. Another good book is “Muscle: The Gripping Story of Strength and Movement” by Roy A. Meals, MD.
For more on processed food and why it affects appetite and prompts overeating, read “Salt Sugar Fat: How The Food Giants Hooked Us” by Michael Moss. It’s both eye-opening and enraging on how so much profit is made from manipulating buyers to overconsume unhealthy food.
For from-scratch delicious cooking tips on a budget, Leanne Brown’s “Good and Cheap” is a free download.