Christmas, Dec. 25, the holiday whereby Christians celebrate the birth of their Savior, Jesus Christ the Messiah. There has been a strong movement to neutralize Christmas into happy holidays and to blend it with holidays of other faiths, but it is still Christmas to me. Over the years I have learned many things about Christ’s birth.
First of all, the birth of Jesus probably did not happen on Dec. 25. The actual date was neither recorded nor celebrated until in 336 A.D., the Roman emperor, Constantine, a Christ follower, wanted to establish Christianity as the official religion of Rome. For various reasons, he set the date for the birth of Christ as Dec. 25. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Christmas did not become a major Christian holiday until the ninth century. It first became a federal holiday in the United States in 1870.
Many people believe Christ was born in the spring closer to Easter, and they have many good rationalizations for their argument. There is also a growing group of people who believe Jesus was born in the fall. Each theory has its merits and its problems. While we will probably never know the actual date of Jesus’ birth, we choose to celebrate it on Dec. 25.
America being a melting pot of nationalities, many of our traditions have been brought to us from other countries. Also, many have been adopted from the songs and carols we sing, like “Little Drummer Boy” and “We Three Kings.” I thought it would be fun to take a peek at some of these traditions. It doesn’t mean we should change them; but rather it sheds light on the realities of the event.
Starting with the donkey. While no one knows for sure, it’s likely that Mary and Joseph travelled in a group for safety. After all, everyone was traveling due to the decree. While donkeys were often used for travel and to carry loads, there is no mention of a donkey in the Biblical story of their journey. We do know that the trip was over 70 miles and fraught with danger.
I recently learned about the archeological findings and culture of Bethlehem. The Roman census decreed that everyone return to their ancestral home. Therefore, Joseph being of the house and lineage of David proceeded to Bethlehem. Since it was his ancestral home, there is a good chance he had relatives living in the small town. I found this argument fascinating. Joseph and his espoused wife, Mary, probably journeyed to the “family” home, which was most likely full to overflowing with relatives. It could be argued that the family, in order to give this obviously expectant couple some privacy, offered the stable rather than a spot on the floor of the crowded house.
Stables in those days were attached to homes so the heat of the animals could help warm the house at night. Bethlehem is in the hill country and the home may have been against a hill with the stable toward the back, carved into a cave, which fits the description of many archeologists. It makes sense to me.
The shepherds were watching sheep that night. Just so you know, shepherds were low in the social strata. Spending all their time with sheep, they were viewed as filthy, foul smelling, ragged, sheepherders. For safety, they gathered in large groups at night. A dozen or more typically camped a few miles from town. They would have been deep in the hill country when they saw and heard the angels announce the birth of the Messiah.
Can you imagine the sight of a host of angels telling the good news of great joy? (For the record, the Bible doesn’t say the angels sang, it says they glorified God.) This great news was given to shabby shepherds and a huge flock of sheep. What terror they must have experienced when they saw the vision of angels against a backdrop of hills! I wonder if they asked each other, “Did you see that? Did you hear it?” I can only imagine what townsfolk thought when these illiterate, social outcasts started asking questions about the birth of a baby. Then they found the baby just as the angels said. In their excitement, they told everyone they saw, but who would believe a bunch of shepherds?
Let’s take a quick look at the wise men from the East. Bible scholars tell us they arrived many months after the birth of the Messiah. They saw the star and began their search, but they had preparations to make and traveled mostly by camels or by foot. It may have taken them up to two years to follow the star and find the child.
Also, there is no record of the number of wise men. Tradition identifies three, but most likely there were more, as people travelled in larger groups. Also, it stands to reason that Joseph found appropriate living arrangements by that time, it is unlikely they were still in a stable, but in my crèche three wisemen and a shepherd are standing with the animals.
As usual, I could go on and on, but you get my point. There are so many interesting facts that challenge our traditions, but we love them anyway. We love our songs and carols and manger scenes and stories. Christmas is the celebration of our Savior’s birth regardless of the details. Enjoy the holiday, read the story in Luke 2. Have a safe and merry Christmas.