How was your Thanksgiving? For me it marks the beginning of that wild ride we call the holiday or Christmas season, with all its festivities, shopping, to-do lists and excitement. This year we traveled to Oskaloosa, Iowa, to spend Thanksgiving with our daughter and her family. They were excited to show off their downtown area that is draped in bright colorful Christmas lights. The city square has a small lighted amphitheater along with decorated trees. It is surrounded by storefronts that are literally draped from top to bottom in colored lights, leaving only display windows uncovered. One is blue, the next green, red, multicolored and so on. The county courthouse is bathed in a curtain of red and the city library presents two stories of multicolored lights. It is indeed a sight to behold!
Traveling home on Sunday, as darkness fell, I found myself experiencing some of that nostalgic feeling I used to get as a kid. As a matter of fact, this time of year, more than any other, conjures up memories that almost trip over themselves as they wiggle their way to my consciousness.
Arriving in town on Sunday night, I recalled the unique memories of coming home from my aunt and uncle’s home in Anoka the Sunday after Thanksgiving. We would drive northwest on Highway 52. Because my brother and I waited with rapt anticipation, Dad would drive through downtown on Lincoln Avenue. As I think about it now, it made no sense to go that way since we lived by the high school and the most logical path would be to enter town from the southeast. Nevertheless, Dad cared about the things that gave us joy, and drove all the way around, entering town from the west just so we could see the much-anticipated Christmas lights. Entering the intersection of Lincoln and Union which was colorfully decorated with lights and wreaths on the light poles, we would first spy the flying horse of the Mobil station on the building that is now Otter Tail Telcom. My brother and I would be spellbound as we gazed at all the lights and colors. Norby’s had beautiful Christmas displays in each window and Santa was on the roof. Otter Tail Power lit up the sides of their building and decorated the front. The intersection of Mill and Lincoln was always gorgeously arrayed. What a thrill! It made the trip home something to look forward to. Slowly we drove through the three blocks of downtown and then headed home. It was too early to view the rest of the city, that would come a week or two later.
In those days, before the energy crisis, Otter Tail Power (OTP) hosted a contest for the best decorated house. There were prizes for first, second and probably third place. I do believe there was also honorable mention. Many yards were lavishly decorated. After supper, donned in our pajamas, we would pile in the car for an entire evening of light infused entertainment. Some of the best lighting displays were where there were many decorated houses in a neighborhood. I remember Linwood Court. My friend Roman (Romey) Gail lived there. He was one of those kids who never grew up. (I remember when he was our neighbor and wore a diaper for some crazy holiday. I was 3 years old, so the recollections are very vague!) But I digress … Romey loved life and lived it to the fullest. Their Linwood Court home was lavishly decorated with Santa on the rooftop. The neighbors followed suit, and I think tried to outdo each other. At any rate, the neighborhood was decorated with Santa, reindeer and sleighs in yards, and bright lights everywhere. Cars would line up to drive through the neighborhood, traveling slowly to take it all in. The fun continued as city residents everywhere vied for a chance at the coveted OTP best decorated house. Besides, it blessed everyone!
Today, I found myself on the old RTC property, preparing to do business at the government services building, when I noticed some interesting props on RTC Drive. Oh yes, this weekend is the community-wide holiday celebration known as the Over the River Holiday Festival in town. Businesses are working diligently on their light display on the RTC campus. The event will begin Saturday with a Santa fly-in at the airport. Downtown will host an art crawl, selfies with Santa and reindeer, food vendors, crafts and shopping. After dark there will be a tree lighting and a fireworks display! Whatever you are doing on Saturday, take a break and head downtown for Over the River Holiday Festival. It is one of the brightest bulbs in Fergus Falls this time of year.
While you are about looking at holiday lights, make time in your schedule to travel to the Dalton Christmas Fest Pioneer Village Tour of Lights on display at the Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen’s Association campus. The lights will shine from now until Jan. 3, lighting up the sky from 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. Like the Over the River Festival, the tour of lights is free for everyone. (Both events welcome donations.) These holiday activities are guaranteed to create the kind of memories in the hearts and minds of our children and grandchildren as you and I experienced growing up in a small town. All this writing has me excited, guess I know what we’ll be doing this weekend. See you at the festival!