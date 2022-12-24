Mom passed away 10 years ago, Dad five years earlier. Most people go through their parents’ things shortly after they pass, however mom had tubs of memorabilia that she planned to go through in her down time. The down time never happened and they have been in our she shed for many years. I decided to start sorting the contents and this is what I learned: the treasures were too important to mom for her to toss them and now they are too important to me … so I guess I will store the tubs until a time when my family peruses the contents and ask, “Why did she save this?” Then they will be filed in a dumpster somewhere. One of the treasures I came across was a clipping from the Daily Journal dated Dec. 23, 1950. Please do not be offended by the language of the day. It was the accepted vernacular at that time and was in no way intended to be offensive. I have kept the story exactly as printed. If my math is correct, the event happened 153 years ago!
“Christmas Eve Near Fergus Falls 81 Years Ago”
Indians Sought Shelter From Lonely Settlers in Aurdal Township
Many of the present residents of Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County often express interest in the topography, peoples and customs of residents of this community long ago. There are those who wonder how Christmas was celebrated when there were but an occasional settler’s cabin in the few clearings of the wooded sections of the country.
There were no roads and only here and there a trail, blotted out after each fresh fall of snow. Deer, rabbit, bear and fox made trails across the wind blown snow, and in most of the now thickly settled community the imprint of human foot was never seen.
Ole Jorgens, Otter Tail County’s first county auditor and father of Mrs. Manley Fosseen, now a resident of Minneapolis, left for residents today a record of his first Christmas in Otter Tail County in 1869. He lived in Aurdal township, near Wall Lake. The story is a most fitting Christmas Eve incident and one in which room was found for a party of Indians seeking shelter on Christmas Eve. It reads:
“Christmas Eve, 1869, my wife, our baby and my cousin, Mr. Boen and I were sitting around the fireplace trying our best to keep warm. It was cold, very cold, with the thermometer considerably below zero. We were trying to celebrate in our humble way the previous evening. We light our Christmas candles and quietly and seriously watched them slowly sputtering away. We were far from all friends and relatives and there was but one neighbor within several miles away – Edwin Anderson and his wife and daughter, Nellie.
“We watched the fire in the grate and the light of the flickering candles until it was time to retire. Just as we were saying good night and preparing to retire there was a knock at the door. A second rap with increasing violence indicated that whoever was on the outside was very anxious to come in. I must confess I was uneasy and that as I went toward the door I had a premonition that an unwelcome visitor was standing outside.
“I opened the door and my worst fears were confirmed. There stood two Indian families, four adults and five or six children and it was not difficult to gather from their gestures that they wanted to come inside. I ordered them by signs, equally well understood, that they might come in if they left their guns outside. They complied with my request and stepped in the room, making it so crowded that there was hardly room to stand. Our little hut was not built with the idea of housing any more than my own family and so many wayfarers filled it to overflowing. It seemed there was nothing to do but prepare to keep them overnight and, accordingly, I went out to the haystack and carried in some had to make a bed on the floor for them. You will understand that our little cabin was plastered tight and it was only a question of a short time until it was suffocating with the inevitable Indian stench. The situation was not relieved when the Indians took out their pipes and dry willow and began to smoke. We tried to be hospitable, but it was at the expense of our health. The poor Indians remained all night and you may imagine our relief when Christmas morning came. They steeped some grass for tea, baked some cakes, ate their frugal meal and left us. Thus passed our first Christmas Eve in Otter Tail County.”
What a precious document of the history of our county. I hope you enjoyed this little record of Ole Jorgen’s first Christmas in Otter Tail County. I hope it blesses you as much as it blessed me. It challenges me to be prepared to extend hospitality to strangers. Maybe you have a historical record of the experiences of your family, or maybe your own experiences. Christmas is a great time to share them with the family. Have a happy and a merry Christmas.
