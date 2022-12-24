Mom passed away 10 years ago, Dad five years earlier. Most people go through their parents’ things shortly after they pass, however mom had tubs of memorabilia that she planned to go through in her down time. The down time never happened and they have been in our she shed for many years. I decided to start sorting the contents and this is what I learned: the treasures were too important to mom for her to toss them and now they are too important to me … so I guess I will store the tubs until a time when my family peruses the contents and ask, “Why did she save this?” Then they will be filed in a dumpster somewhere. One of the treasures I came across was a clipping from the Daily Journal dated Dec. 23, 1950. Please do not be offended by the language of the day. It was the accepted vernacular at that time and was in no way intended to be offensive. I have kept the story exactly as printed. If my math is correct, the event happened 153 years ago!



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?