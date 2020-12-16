The calendar is rapidly marching toward Christmas. This is hands down the most unusual holiday season I have ever experienced. In some ways the whole situation reminds me of the adjustment families made after the Pearl Harbor bombing, when suddenly our young men, and some women, made a hasty exit from civilian life and went to war.
These days our war is not against other governments, but against a disease that has taken the lives of many and has changed the way we live. Easter was the first big holiday to be affected, then Thanksgiving, and now we are looking toward Christmas. I just got a call from my in-laws saying we’d better not have Christmas this year. I know many families have already made similar decisions. Not gather at Christmas? Up until now, the question loomed in our minds like a menacing storm cloud. Everyone could see it coming but no one wanted to talk about it.
Well, it is what it is, we’ll just have to make do.While the decision has not been completely made, we can see the writing on the wall, we will not be gathering for Christmas this year. We celebrated Christmas with the kids and grandkids a few weeks ago, as this is our “off” year for Christmas, but we have celebrated Christmas Eve with the Wilken family for many, many years. What will happen? Will Christmas still come? I am reminded of a line from “Little House on the Prairie” when they were stormed in and there were no presents for the girls. Ma quietly declared, “It’s Christ’s birthday, Charles, not ours.”
“And it came to pass in those days, that a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed. And all went to be taxed, everyone into his own city. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David, to be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child. And so it was, that while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her first-born son, wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger because there was no room for them in the inn.
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them, and they were sore afraid. And the angel side unto them, ‘Fear not: for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is both this day in the city of David, a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sing unto you; you shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.’ And suddenly, there was with the angel a multitude of heavenly hosts praising God, and saying ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men,’ ” Luke 2:1-14 KJV.
And that is how it all started, this season we call Christmas. Of course, it didn’t happen in the middle of winter. There is apparently no proof of the date of Christ’s birth. His birth was not celebrated for over 300 years. (His death and resurrection have been celebrated since they first occurred.)
The Christian church in Rome started celebrating Christ’s birth on Dec. 25, in 336 AD. Ever since then, Christians all over the world have adopted Dec. 25 as the day to celebrate Christ’s birthday, with a few acceptations. And so it goes. I guess Christmas will come whether we gather as a family or not. My plan is to make the day special no matter who we gather with. We will have special food, maybe sing carols, exchange a gift or two and certainly talk with loved ones on the telephone. Maybe skype or zoom … who knows? Maybe we will plan to watch Hallmark Christmas movies all day, or play Katan?
If there is snow, maybe we’ll play in the snow. Maybe some family members will come over and we will start traditions that we haven’t yet explored. No matter how we celebrate Christmas, it will most certainly come. We are resilient people, we adapt, making the most of situations as they arise. We will make memories. Twenty years from now we will be saying, “Remember COVID Christmas? That was the year we … ” and the stories we bubble up in our memory.
This Christmas, whether you gather with family or not, make memories to share with those who will never experience a COVID Christmas. Find ways to make the day/days memorable in spite of the circumstances. Eric and I will be attending church in town for the first time in many years. A new tradition is bound to be born. Whatever your circumstances, make it a merry Christmas. It’s Christ’s birthday, not ours!
