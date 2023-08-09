We live in a land of waste – hill-sized trash dumps of discarded furniture, refrigerators, sinks, toilets, lawnmowers, children’s toys, cars, and farm machinery. Why is there so much waste? In fact it has become a philosophy of the manufacturing industry called “planned obsolescence,” the deliberate shortening of the life-span of a product to force people to purchase functional replacements. Buying a new item has replaced repair.
Chuck Adelsman, who lives in Dalton, has a different approach. He holds a passion for fixing and restoring, be it a kid’s bicycle or a John Deere tractor. Chuck was born in Fergus Falls on April 22, 1939 and grew up on East Alcott Avenue. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School, Class of 1957.
I recently visited Chuck at his huge garage/museum at the Dalton Threshers Show Grounds. What a sight! Inside, he has 10 tractors of different models and ages, mostly John Deeres. Before his auction in 2016 he had 20 tractors. I asked him about the oldest tractor he has. He pointed out a 1935 John Deere B, which was the most popular tractor model John Deere made.
I was curious about how this all got started. Chuck told me as a youngster he was always interested in tinkering with small lawnmower gas engines. He also made his own fish tanks and collected tropical fish. He was a Ham Radio operator and became president of the Amateur Radio Club.
He attended Bethel College, St Paul and became a junior high school Social Studies teacher in the Twin Cities for eight years. Then he taught English as a Foreign Language to students in Algeria from 1972 through 1974. He was an Adult Education Teacher in Minneapolis in EFL and GED for 10 years. After retiring from teaching, he started his own home maintenance business, which he worked at for 10 years.
All these diverse experiences fostered his speciality: Restoring John Deere tractors. In 2004, he built (with the help of several volunteers) his present garage/museum to house his growing number of tractors. I asked Chuck where he obtained parts to repair old tractors. He told me he orders parts from aftermarket suppliers like Steiner and also finds what he needs at different salvage yards.
I was interested in why Chuck was especially interested in John Deere tractors. He commented, “I like simple, basic, mechanical machines. The classic two-cylinder John Deere tractors built from the 1920’s until 1960 were legendary, with their simple design and unforgettable sound.”
I asked Chuck what the most frustrating part of his work involves. He said, “It’s all frustrating at times, but I really enjoy challenging solutions to problems – taking them apart and putting them back together.”
I greatly admire what you do, Chuck. Your interest in the restoration of old tractors is a lesson for all of us. We, as a society, have become so blind to our waste of natural resources, fuels, metals, wood, and water.
And huge manufacturing companies must rethink their “planned obsolescence” approach, which is all about making huge profits at the expense of the environment. We must cut out that old saying, “It is easier to buy a new one, than fix the old one.”
Those of us who grew up on small farms remember the olden days. If our old tractor broke down out in the field, we had to find a way to get it up and running. Back then, we had no choice.
Note: Please visit Chuck’s garage/museum at the Dalton Threshers Show Sept. 8-10.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
