The passing of 1963 Fergus Falls High School graduate Chuck Beck on May 23 in Bend, Oregon, has led to several accolades from his classmates and relatives.
“Chuck and his twin brother, Dick, were quiet leaders both in the classroom and on the athletic field,” said fellow 1963 FFHS grad Steve Emerson. “As individuals they had a good sibling rivalry.”
The Beck twins, who later became physicians, participated in football, basketball, track, band and other activities at Fergus Falls High School.
“They were well-rounded individuals,” Emerson said. “Chuck and Dick had a reputation for excelling in each of the activities in which they pursued.”
Kids around town came to know the Beck twins, in the 1950s, through the grade school basketball program.
“Many of us couldn’t tell them apart,” Emerson said, “and even the coach had to rely on them having different colored socks, for identification purposes.”
Ken Kothe, another 1963 FFHS grad, also praises Chuck Beck.
“Chuck was our senior year quarterback and had great leadership,” Kothe said. “Head coach Rocky Elton also appreciated Chuck’s leadership.”
The Beck family welcomed players into their home, for visits and even overnight stays. While Chuck Beck played quarterback, brother Dick was a running back.
The Beck twins also were teammates of Kothe on the Otter varsity basketball squad. In the spring Kothe played baseball while the Beck twins participated in track.
Kothe, Chuck and Dick Beck were among the active and honorary pallbearers for the 1970 funeral of classmate Mike Jenson who died in Vietnam, serving his country.
Twins Chuck and Dick were the sons of Linwood and Joycelyn Beck. Linwood operated Fergus Hatchery.
Chuck was named after his father’s brother, artist Charles Beck who later taught art at M State, Fergus Falls. Dick was named after his mother’s brother, Richard Utne.
The Beck twins ran the snack bar adjacent to the changing rooms at Pebble Lake in the summer of 1962. Pop sold for 10 cents and candy also sold for a dime.
Back then a walkway took swimmers to the snack bar and changing rooms on the east side of the waterfront, below the hill where kids would frolic.
Their boss was summer recreation director Oats LeGrand. They also were pole vaulters for LeGrand’s Otter varsity track team.
“One spring we had an indoor track meet in Grand Forks,” Dick Beck recalls. “Oats drove his light aqua Ford station wagon with our aluminum vaulting pole strapped to the door handles.”
LeGrand lit a cigar.
“The distance between Fergus and Grand Forks equaled the life of his cigar,” Dick said.
Carolyn Beck Glesne, daughter of Charles and Joyce Beck, said older cousins Chuck and Dick always took time to spend with their younger cousins.
“Cherished memories include skating on Grotto Lake, right across the street from the Linwood Beck home,” Carolyn said, “and swimming at Wall Lake during family reunions.”
Beck relatives were proud of the accomplishments of Chuck and Dick, including Otter athletics.
“Our dear grandma, Nellie Beck faithfully listened to Oats LeGrand’s Otter sports radio broadcasts,” Carolyn said. “We remember more than once being with her during a broadcast.”
If the score was close with seconds left in the game and they heard, “Beck has the ball,” Grandma Nellie would turn off the radio, too nervous to listen.
“We would turn it back on when the game was over to see what happened,” Carolyn said.
The Beck cousins were always eager to listen to Chuck’s medical school stories when he was at the University of Minnesota, especially his experiences at Hennepin County General Hospital.
Chuck Beck loved the outdoors.
“We never tired of hearing about his latest mountain trek, bicycling adventure or prized catch in a trout stream,” Carolyn said. “He was a warm, thoughtful and genuine person. We will truly miss the twinkle of humor in his eyes and his kind heart.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
