This article is a response to Heather Kantrud’s recent article (from July 6) about church hopping. I reached out to Heather, thanking her for her honest perspective about her family’s journey. I offered to write an article in response. She said she would welcome an article from a pastor’s perspective ... so, here it is!
I mentioned to Heather that my wife and I had an uncomfortable experience of church shopping in Illinois before I became a pastor. We were in a new city and wanted to find a “home” church. But we didn’t want to go in as critics - we wanted to worship. At the same time, we had to make a choice about where to land. So we had to do that “weird reverse job interview” that Heather wrote about.
Now, having served as a pastor for 15 years, I’ve seen lots of families and individuals “check us out” at Cornerstone Church. Trust me, I get it. There are all sorts of things to consider when picking a church. Are there ministries for our children? Do we like the music? Are the sermons too long (or too short... yes, I’ve heard people say that!)? Are the people generally friendly and welcoming?
All of those things can certainly be important considerations. But I do have just one caution here: I would urge people not just to consider how they like a church, but rather how a church can help them grow in faith. Our faith is so valuable to God that he brings us through a process in which our faith can grow (see 1 Peter 1:6-7). You might grow better in a church with a longer sermon. You might grow better in a place where you have an opportunity to serve.
In one of my roles as pastor, I lead a college ministry at M-State. Students there are often in a season of life, or heading into one, in which they are picking a church. My advice for them is usually this: find a church where they open the Bible and keep it open. I think we will grow best in a church that is committed to God’s word.
As a second piece of advice, I encourage people to look for a church in which it looks like the other people are growing in their faith. That’s a hard one. It may not be easy to tell at first. But, as you get to know the people of a church, you can tell. You will want to be part of a congregation in which the people of the church are taking their faith seriously. In that way, we can all help each other grow.
I often tell people who are visiting Cornerstone that I simply want them to land where God wants them. Don’t overlook prayer in this process. Ask God to show you where you can grow in your faith. Ask him to tell you where you can be a blessing if you join. And don’t be afraid to ask a pastor some questions about church – we’re usually pretty willing to talk.
I recognize that picking a church can be a difficult or awkward experience. But the church is a huge part of God’s plan for this world. As Heather mentioned, “Church is for sinners,” so we expect to find problems in churches. But at the same time, God loves the church like a bride (see Ephesians 5:25-27) and has promised that it will succeed (see Matthew 16:18). He places us in churches and we become family to the other people there. Eventually, through Jesus, he will bring all who believe into eternal life where we won’t have to worry about sin anymore. Until then, we can grow in our relationship with God and we have church to help us along the way.
You will be blessed to be part of God’s church and you can be a blessing to those around you.
Eric Uggerud is the pastor at Cornerstone Church in Fergus Falls and also the leader of the Fergus Falls ministerial, the monthly meeting of clergy in the area.