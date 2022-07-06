Church is for sinners, or so the saying goes. It is no surprise that everyone falls into this category — sinners. After all, no one is perfect. We all do things that are wrong. I don't think there is anyone out there who would argue that they have never done wrong.
Lately, my family has been trying to identify which church is a good fit for us. Just like individual people, we don't expect a church to be perfect — but there are certainly things that just mesh better with some rather than others when it comes to church affiliation.
We started this journey around Easter and also hit up confirmation Sunday. I have decided, since, that a "regular Sunday" non-holiday or special event Sunday is probably a better idea for determining where we would like to be. We will be doing a second trial run at the churches we visited on those Sundays.
It's a weird thing, jumping from church to church. It's kind of like a weird reverse job interview. Maybe it's just because I'm not used to it.
I have lived in Fergus Falls for over half my life and have regularly attended one of two churches. There is nothing wrong with either of those churches — they are amidst the churches that we are/will be visiting to see where we want to land.
Things that I have found out in our journey so far:
Too long just isn't going to work for us — attention spans are an issue!
Stories are good! The kids pay attention and talk more about stories told and how they relate to the sermon's topic than anything else.
Music is a split bag. We all have differences preferences when it comes to music.
Politics are no bueno! (I'll just leave it at that!)
Acceptance and lack of judgemental people are a major plus.
I do have a clear favorite story about our church hopping so far. One Sunday after the service wrapped up, a woman approached my husband and said, "Did you know that you look just like Jesus?!" She went on about how he looks like (the Americanized version) of Jesus that she saw in pictures. My husband, truly, didn't really know what to say other than to smile, laugh and tell her that he has heard that a few times. (He has longer, brown hair, a beard and is quite tan and "mountain mannish." He has also been called Forrest Gump ... )
We will continue to hop around until we find a good fit; but I would love to hear about what makes your church great! Shoot me an email and let me know your thoughts — heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com.
