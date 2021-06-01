I am an unlicensed private investigator. I have been investigating the CIA for the past 20 years. I have uncovered the fact the CIA was behind the murder of president John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. On the anniversary of Kennedy’s death, a reporter asked former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura in St. Paul, “Who killed president Kennedy?” Jesse looked the reporter in the eye, looked into the TV camera and answered truthfully, “The CIA did.” There’s overwhelming evidence of a government conspiracy and coverup. For a complete detailed account of the tragic murder of Kennedy, read the book “They Killed Our President” by Jesse Ventura.
I am also writing a book titled “My Private War with the CIA — the Lies, the Harassment and the Threats.” In addition to Kennedy, the CIA was behind the murder of Attorney General Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Green Beret Col. James “Nick” Rowe, Vince Foster and thousands of other American citizens. The CIA has a lot of blood on their hands.
The CIA has also smuggled hundreds of millions of tons, now approaching a billion tons, of illegal drugs into the U.S. in the last 55 years.
The heroin comes from Southeast Asia, Afghanistan and Mexico. Rowe was security advisor to the Philippines. In his position, he learned of massive amounts of heroin being smuggled into the U.S. from Burma, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia by the CIA. He was about to release a lot of names. On April 21, 1989, five CIA agents ambushed Rowe on his way to work in Manila. They killed him and his driver with machine gun fire, ending the heroin investigation.
There are some people in Fergus Falls that work for the CIA.
Ralph ‘Gil’ Gilbertson
Fergus Falls
