During my time as publisher at the Daily Journal I have grown very fond of the community we have here in the lakes area. Fergus Falls and area towns are clean, well-kept and of course the people are "Minnesota nice," just as I expected they would be. Here at the Journal we strive to recognize and award some of these great people to highlight some of the incredible things being done by outstanding individuals in our area.
So again this year the Daily Journal is accepting nominations for our third annual “Citizen of the Year” award. We want to recognize someone in our community who has gone above and beyond by doing what’s more than expected of them and who deserves to be recognized. The “Citizen of the Year” will be announced in this year’s annual Progress edition which is themed “Project Hometown” that is set to publish on Feb. 26.
As publisher of the Daily Journal I am proud to be part of an organization that values our community and the people who make it a great place to live and raise a family. The lakes area is filled with wonderful citizens and that is what makes this a great place to live. We need your help to make sure all good candidates are considered. If you know someone who deserves some special recognition, send us a letter telling about that person and why they deserve to win this award.
It’s easy, just tell us about the person you would like to nominate and don’t forget to include your name and phone number in case we need more information. Nominations can be sent by email to newsroom@fergusfallsjournal.com or mailed or dropped off to the Daily Journal, 125 N. Union Ave., Suite 301, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Ken Harty is the publisher for Daily Journal Media.
