Elections have always been divisive. But in more recent times, the rancor has increased.
Years ago we used to see mostly just candidates going after each other, but now it seems that everyone and everything is politically charged.
Granted, there are a lot of issues to be concerned about going into the next two years.
While it’s not a presidential election this year, a lot seems to be at stake with the U.S. Congress, state and local offices.
I always remember growing up and seeing the few vocal people that were politically active being loud and boisterous, but now it seems like wherever you go, it pops up. At stores, restaurants, churches, weddings and funerals.
There used to be something called decorum. Webster’s Dictionary defines this as “behavior in keeping with good taste and propriety.”
It was always drilled into me growing up and in my early youth that there were two things you were never supposed to bring up in public, so as not to create a scene or awkward moment. Politics and religion.
I guess I recall this changing around the late 1990’s, or maybe it was earlier. Politics was always something people knew not to bring up – unless they wanted a reaction. Religion was definitely not something you brought up.
Both of the two don’ts of conversation now seem to be right up in our faces and with no warning sometimes.
Whether it be one issue or another it seems like everything is front and center with no sign of tapering off. The hot-button issues change frequently as well, depending on current circumstances.
Maybe the pandemic brought it to the level it is now. There is no doubt in my mind that it most certainly had an impact. A lot of the government’s reaction, policies and mandates in the beginning were questionable to say the least. We had never been through anything like that in any of our lifetimes.
It made most people question what our core beliefs really were.
The economy the last few years certainly didn’t help either, with record prices, product shortages, supply chain issues and the like.
But the biggest loss has been that of our civility. Our ability to respect other people’s opinions and beliefs. I’ve always thought that once civility goes out the window, a society is then in danger of collapsing,
Are we there yet, or is there hope it will change? Once the door is opened, can it be closed again?
Mark Twain had a very interesting quote from the beginning of the 20th Century, “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform (or pause and reflect).” — from Mark Twain’s Clemens’ Notebook, circa 1904.
Maybe it is time to just pause and reflect and make sure that we are going down the right road.