M
ost people who attend high school reunions have a good time. At the same time, people know there are valid reasons why some former classmates don’t want to attend.
Ken Davis, a Minnesota motivational speaker and Tennessee resident, says he is grateful to attend class reunions and renew friendships while recalling the gift of time spent together as teenagers.
“This also is an opportunity to give support to former classmates who have faced challenges and who have suffered personal loss,” Davis said.
He says that, as the years go by, most former classmates forget about the high school cliques, troublemakers and those who made some hurtful comments. Instead, Davis says people, especially during 40th and 50th reunions, feel grateful just to be alive.
“As we get older, we are reminded of the relentless march of time and the importance of relationships,” Davis said.
Others who don’t attend reunions say that keeping in touch through Facebook is quicker and easier.
Said one person to Davis, “It’s too bad that some people can’t forget some bad memories from the past, and just can’t attend class reunions. We need to respect their feelings.”
Another person told Davis, “What I find when I go to class reunions is how time has changed our perspective. We realize that family and friends are much more valuable to us than the dumb stuff we lived for back in our high school days.”
50th reunion attendees
recall childhood days
On Aug. 13 I had lunch with two former childhood neighbors who were home for their Fergus Falls High School 50th class reunion.
They included Virginia (Ginny) Renner who lived down the block from me on West Cavour Avenue and John Runningen who lived on the block north of us, on West Summit Avenue.
Ginny recalled the fun times roller skating along the sidewalk on the south side of the street on West Cavour. She now resides in Wabasha, in southeastern Minnesota.
Runnigen recalled tree climbing, kick the can and other fun times.
“Allie – Allie in Free” was what he and his friends would holler at the end of nightly episodes of kick the can.
“With 63 kids in the neighborhood, we always had at least 10 to 12 kids ready to participate, usually at dusk,” said Runningen, now a resident of Atlanta, Georgia.
Another group of FFHS classmates, from 1970, also held their 50th reunion the weekend of Aug. 13. That’s because their gathering was postponed from 2020, due to COVID-19.
A member of that class is my cousin Sherry Mjelde Landrud, today a resident of the Twin Cities.
Remembering the days
of early and late classes
Fergus Falls High School graduates of 1970 and 1971 had some early-morning classes in the late 1960s. This followed the 1967 Memorial Day weekend fire that destroyed the old junior high which was located north of downtown Fergus Falls on Cavour Avenue.
In 1967-68 and in 1968-69, all classes were held at the high school on Friberg Avenue.
Students in grades 10-12 attended classes from 7 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. That meant that some farm kids had to get on buses as early as 5 a.m. Students in grades 7 - 9 attended school from 12:30 - 5:45 p.m. at the senior high.
Those were some challenging days for students and parents alike.
The new middle school was constructed at the site of the old fairgrounds, east of the armory. The structure served junior high students well for close to 40 years.
Remodeling led to the opening of Kennedy Secondary School in 2010, now serving both middle school and senior high school students.
The old senior high on Friberg Avenue now houses community education, the Fergus Falls 544 Education Foundation, Special Education Cooperative and other offices.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.