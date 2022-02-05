Is change good or bad? It is a question we could debate for quite some time, but my current thinking is that it is both, and neither. Change is here. Change is now. As Benjamin Franklin said, “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” I have recently made quite a few changes in my life, one of them being to accept the offer to write this column once a month for the Journal. I initially said no. I was too busy and too insecure. I was avoidant of this kind of change in my life. I am a mental health therapist, I also am in my second year of seminary at Luther in St. Paul, and I am the chapter leader for Citizens’ Climate Lobby in Fergus Falls, amongst a few other committees and roles. So the busy part was true. I also have no background in journalism, so the insecure part was also true. However, sometimes the Spirit nags us toward change when we can look at both sides of the coin. The other side of my coin was that I felt there were stories to be told and that I had the potential to tell them. There are things that are changing in our society that need awareness and conversation: of course, there is THE Climate Change, which in my estimation is the “large caps” change of utmost importance and urgency in our world today. Then there are the small caps changes: changes in politics, economics, agriculture, demographics, and culture. For the most part, they are all entwined. There are also changes within individuals who live in our community and neighborhoods. So many changes!
Dr. Marsha Linehan, who is a leading psychologist in the field of Dialectial Behavioral Therapy, says that “misery comes from pushing away reality.” Being able to see changes and difficulties with eyes open, and accept good and bad, is important to our own health, the health of our community and our planet. Almost anything can be manageable if we are willing to accept things as they are and then move on to a new reality. So, why is this so hard to do?
As human beings, our default setting is to avoid things that are scary, difficult and unpredictable. It’s a survival mechanism that has kept our species around; and yet, the paradox is that accepting change is the only way forward. The cost of denying difficult realities is misery, and we are seeing that in real time in many different realms. Fortunately, there are also very hopeful and uplifting changes going on at the same time. I look forward to lifting up both as we continue to move forward into an unknown future.
