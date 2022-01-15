Some things from our college days we remember and some things we do not.
Bring up the subject of the cars we drove, and memories come alive, even after a half century.
That’s what I found after contacting three of my Moorhead State College roommates. My email to them and their replies are as follows.
“To Paul, John and Greg. During this same type of cold Minnesota weather at our apartment with you guys in south Moorhead (1970-71) I felt fortunate to have a 1964 Chevy Bel Air. My car had a highly capable 283 engine and never needed a cable jump to get this car started.”
I went on to say that I jumped other vehicles and was happy to do so.
“The guy who tuned up the Bel Air after I purchased it in May 1969 is still working at the same location here in Fergus Falls, 53 years later. Gary Wahl is an amazing person.”
Here are replies from my three former college roommates.
Paul Hess, Fargo: “I had a 1964 white Impala, which also had a 283 engine. I kept it all through college. It was a nice ride and low maintenance. I found some old gas receipts from Kar-Du Texaco on 8th Street. 25.9 cents per gallon!”
John Vallager, Crookston: “Remember my 1965 Mustang? Maroon in color but very cold ride in winter. Wish I had somehow kept it but when I graduated in 1971 there was a need for a new car.”
Greg Johnson, Yuba City, California: “I had a 1960 Plymouth Valiant with push button automatic.”
Ron Nuebel, my RA (Resident Assistant) at Ballard Hall, Moorhead State, 1968-69, now a resident of Northfield: “Tom, the mention of your ‘64 Chev makes me long for my 1961 Chev Bel Air. I had the straight 6 and it was just a 4-door sedan but floated like a boat going down the road.”
Jan. 6 anniversary, election lawsuits
This past week, in the wake of the one year anniversary of events on Jan. 6, 2021, was also a time to look back on lawsuits related to the November 2020 presidential election.
The U.S. Supreme Court, on Dec. 11, 2020, threw out the Texas lawsuit signed on by several other states such as North Dakota, contesting the 2020 election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
None of Donald Trump’s high court appointees indicated they saw any merit in the lawsuit. It was 9-0 in opposition to the Texas lawsuit.
Many Americans, of both parties, felt that was the time for Trump to concede the election to Joe Biden.
From the Texas Tribune in Austin:
“The high court, in December 2020, said it would not consider the Texas challenge for procedural reasons, because Texas lacked standing to bring it.”
The Supreme Court said Texas had not demonstrated “a judicially cognizable interest” in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.
Legal experts warned that if Texas succeeded, the case would set a dangerous precedent of allowing states to intervene in one another’s affairs. This would allow courts to overturn settled, certified election results.
“The Texas lawsuit leaned heavily on discredited claims of election fraud in swing states,” noted Texas Tribune editors. “Election officials and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said there was no evidence of election fraud on a scale that could have swayed the results.”
Of the 62 lawsuits filed challenging the presidential election, 61 failed.
The one lawsuit that Trump won, pertaining to extending the proof of idenfication by three days, involved only a small number of ballots. This did not even remotely affect the outcome of the election in that particular state.
Had Trump conceded the election in December 2020, after the high court’s 9-0 ruling in favor of Biden, the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol never would have taken place.