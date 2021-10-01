Every October, we are inundated with the vibrant colorful leaves of autumn. Looking around at all the various and vibrant colors surrounding our lakes and rivers and back yards, it got me wondering ... what does color do to our brains?
It turns out that color affects us quite a bit. The effects are not universal though. Color is cultural as well as personal. For example, in China, the color white may evoke a feeling of sadness, as it’s worn during mourning whereas other cultures may associate those feelings with the color black. To some, the color orange signals spiritual enlightenment and positivity. Whereas orange, to a Minnesota driver, might signal warning, construction and delays. People can also have very personal reactions to colors based on memories or experiences surrounded by, or associated with a specific color.
Additionally, color itself is a subjective perception, unique to each individual. We all see colors a bit differently. Colors also evolve and change with their surroundings and with the light. Color, in fact, seems quite elusive and infinite.
There is one objective element about color though, simply, that it affects our mood, in one way or another. Whether it be happy, sad, calm, irritated, joyful or contemplative; color plays a role in how we feel. Visual sense is powerful, and color is powerful. Marketing gurus understand this, putting specific colors on their products, hoping to enhance whatever it is they're selling by attempting to define and control the way we perceive their product and how we feel about it.
So if color is a psychological experience, and fall happens to be my very favorite season of the year, does the psychological experience of seeing all of the fall colors have anything to do with my generally jovial mood this time of year?
The warm colors of leaves seem so inviting to me, and warm colors can trick our minds and bodies into feeling warmer than it actually is. Perhaps the leaves help me hold onto the memory of the warm summer that’s slowly fading away.
Many trees turn yellow, which is thought to be the strongest color, psychologically speaking. Connected to creativity, joy, self-esteem and playfulness, the effects of the pretty yellow leaves seem self-explanatory. Additionally, some say that the color yellow stimulates the appetite, so pass the chili, please!
The orange, red and yellow leaves seem to evoke a general sense of energy and excitement in me. While this doesn’t necessarily fit with the overall fading nature of autumn, perhaps the fall colors represent one last joyous celebration of the beautiful weather and one last intense and happy recollection of life before the leaves lose their color entirely and give themselves to the Earth.
Whether my love for fall has anything to do with the psychology of color or not, who knows? But I’m certainly all in for singing with the colorful leaves and celebrating the last few days of the season before the snow flies.
