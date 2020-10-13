There was once a young hunter who lucked into acquiring a very good dog many years ago. He knew what pheasants were and which kind were legal to shoot but not much more. Like the young woman he married two months before, this was a gift he did not really deserve.
He found that hunting breeds are born with certain instincts but it takes discipline to be a hunter and a decent human being at the same time.
If this guy ran into good pheasant hunting conditions the only place he wanted to be was in the field. He came to resent small talk with family and friends on days offering good pheasant hunting weather. He refused to attend a friend’s wedding when the happy couple decided to hold it on the opening day of pheasant hunting.
This hunter walked miles and miles every fall and he did not stop hunting until the season was over. He pushed his dog, himself and the birds in every kind of weather - heat, wind, rain and snow. Ground blizzards and subzero weather were taken in stride. He did not stop to think that he might be demanding too much.
He got his wife to hunt with him too. He even took her along after she shot two roosters with a single-shot 20 gauge after he missed the same two birds six times using a 12-gauge pump. What finally broke the axe was when she found herself following him through snow up to her waist in a cattail slough on a cold winter morning wearing a snowmobile suit that was too tight for her. She went home. The hunt went on.
His dog had all the instincts and as the years went by it was pretty obvious the dog was the teacher and the hunter was the student. This orange and white spaniel/retriever cross would lock up on birds in wildlife areas that had just been covered by other pheasant hunters. He would find and catch crippled birds when all seemed lost.
The friends of this fortunate hunter were soon clamoring to join him in order to share the thrill of a hunting breed on point. It did not take long for them to get their own hunting dogs. They found that few things in life compare with hunting roosters over a good dog on a sunny October afternoon.
The danger is in letting yourself get carried away.
Pheasant numbers expected
to be much stronger
Believe it or not this fall promises to provide some pretty fair pheasant hunting action for local gunners. A drier spring and summer has triggered a pheasant rebound according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR’s annual roadside pheasant survey showed a 42% increase in the state pheasant index from 2019 and a 37% increase over the 10-year average.
Otter Tail County is not in Minnesota’s prime pheasant range but for hunters willing to work there are birds to be had. The best pheasant range in the state is supposed to be in southwestern Minnesota where an eye-popping 146% increase has been logged. This is all a bit surprising given the fact that a mess of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres have been returned to crop production in Minnesota. Yet there are reasons for this that are as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar. Habitat is crucial and while many acres of it have been lost the winter of 2019 saw a lot of unpicked corn left around the countryside. These fields provided not only cover but food during the winter months. You can also point to a wet 2019 harvest season that saw pheasants cackling at hunters from forbidden cornfields.
There were no major storms as the winter of 2019-20 progressed and so those hardy pheasants went into the warmer months of the year with a fighting chance to increase their numbers prodigiously. DNR people will tell you they are good at that job.
Now we have a dry fall with most of the soybeans out and miles of corn ready to follow. The cards are falling just right for pheasant hunters in 2020.
The DNR roadside survey in west-central Minnesota reported more than 50 birds per 100 miles.
The season started Saturday, Oct. 10 and a two-rooster daily limit can be taken until the last day of November. After that, a three-bird daily limit will be in play until the end of the season on Jan. 3.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
