After having to close last spring due to the COVID pandemic, it was quite a disappointment that the Y had to close in November for the second time. After months of carefully planning and implementing the opening of the Y in stages, members and staff are again faced with unknowns.
Upon closing last spring, the Y developed and carried out special programming to meet the needs of the community as it began working through a pandemic. For example, the Y provided child care to the school age children of essential workers which included managing each child’s distance learning. The Y was a food distribution site and it sponsored a Red Cross blood drive. This fall, they held the annual fall open house, modified to provide a safe environment for attendees, and the Unstuff the Truck pizza fundraiser.
Activities impacted
Families are impacted by the closures. No longer are parents carrying cakes and party supplies into the Y, followed by their excited children, to set up for a birthday party. There are no Saturday morning basketball scrimmages with the teams being cheered on by parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters.
Youth are impacted. They are missing out on a place to socialize with their peers. There are no more pick-up basketball games after school.
Seniors are impacted. Before closures, each morning the tables in the lobby of the Y were filled with seniors enjoying visiting with their friends. Every day, seniors walked many miles on the track while having conversations with friends, old and new.
Hopefully this closure will be much shorter than the first and the reopening stages will be shorter in duration.
Finances impacted
Here is some good news! An indication the Y is highly valued by the community is that the 2020 Annual Giving Campaign goal was met. Financially, the current year would have been even more difficult without this generous community support. Also, financial support was received after the first closure in the form of government funding and grants.
As of October, membership revenue was down just under 30% and it is the most significant revenue stream. It allows the YMCA to cover the overhead costs of utilities, staffing, maintenance and other expenses that remain consistent, whether the Y is open or closed.
Fulfilling the Y mission continues
The Y’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all and focusing on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Even when it is unable to offer the traditional services, the Y offers direct services that are particularly needed during the pandemic. There are also virtual options offered for all ages on the Y website through Y360. Y’S Folks Club The Y’s Folks Club board, after seeing they would have to forgo holding their usual fundraisers, the spring salad luncheon, the fall flapjack supper and the Christmas cookie sale, asked each of the members to consider giving money instead of salads, cookies and lots of work. Generous Y’s Folks members contributed a total of $2,500 which has been presented to the Y.
Note from the executive director
Eric Price, executive director of the Y states: “Overall, 2020 has been difficult on individuals, businesses and communities across the world. Our staff here at the YMCA has continued to endure the pandemic and fatigue that has accompanied this long journey so far. The perseverance and dedication that they have shown to each other and the community has been incredible. Much of this work has occurred behind the scenes, including adjusting schedules, cleaning, sanitizing and addressing the concerns of each day while planning for the uncertainty of tomorrow. Please continue to provide your words of encouragement and support for them as they continue to implement the mission of the YMCA.”
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
