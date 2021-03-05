I realize that we all have been exhausted by the stress, constant change and unknowns of the past year as the pandemic continues to affect everyone from businesses to families to individuals. I’m constantly reminded of the impact every morning as I enter the Y. Rather than seeing a group of smiling faces enjoying complimentary coffee and fellowship, we are greeted by an empty lobby and prescreening questions.
This change has significantly affected everyone who uses the Y, relying on it for not only health and wellness but friendship and socializing. For staff here at the Y, it’s been especially hard.
The staff has grown to make close connections to all of our members. It has been incredibly difficult to stay on top of changes and restrictions over the past year. Furthermore, policies that we’ve had to put in place have been difficult for us. Limiting the usage of areas, restricting activities of our members and other changes are challenging.
Our main mission is to provide programs and services that build healthy mind, spirit and body for all. Throughout the pandemic we’ve concentrated on continuing that mission while putting the utmost emphasis on ensuring the safety of our staff and members. You have undoubtedly experienced this through the many facility adjustments we have made with rearranging equipment, adjusting traffic patterns and constantly cleaning just to name a few.
Policies and restrictions
We are constantly monitoring the discussions occurring at the state level to work ahead of changes. This includes lobbying our state representatives for positive change. This additional work has helped us to continue to make headway on once again offering programs and services to our community. Unfortunately, with the pandemic still affecting many, this only results in small adjustments.
Research and
implementation
We as staff are constantly meeting to discuss the current restrictions that we’re under and how we can develop operational policies that not only ensure the safety of everyone but provide as many programs and services as possible. This is often a lot of background work that involves not only interpretation of the guidelines but many conversations with our local and state health departments.
Overall, navigating these changes and creating a plan for implementation takes a significant amount of time and follow up, however, we are committed to ensuring that we are not only on the cutting edge of implementing these changes but doing so with the highest level of safety.
Dedicated staff
I cannot say enough about the staff here at the Y. They have faced an unprecedented environment with so many different obstacles that are constantly shifting.
Our full-time lead staff made an incredible amount of sacrifice over the past year which includes putting in additional hours, performing duties outside their typical job descriptions, often times forgoing time off to ensure we continue to operate, and so many other things. Their dedication to our community has been unmatched in my opinion. They have demonstrated a clear commitment to doing whatever is possible to ensure that our Y is able to continue to provide services to our community.
Our part-time staff has been just as incredible. Often times, they are faced with difficult questions and obstacles. Many times, they must communicate to members the restrictions we’re placed under from ensuring masks are worn to limiting groups on gym usage.
Challenges for members
Our staff has an incredible desire to once again return to the community center we were before COVID - youth and families using our facility with freedom and as a gathering place.
For our members, this has been an incredibly difficult time as well. They are faced with the many challenges that come with the restrictions and the constant changes. We are extremely aware of this and are constantly looking for additional ways to provide for individuals, youth and families to remain active in the facility.
We are all in this together
We have all been faced with the many challenges of COVID over the past year. We all hope that we can continue to make effective headway in overcoming this pandemic. The Y will continue to make changes as we are permitted while still ensuring that we’re providing a safe atmosphere for all.
We thank all of you for your patience and understanding as well as staying with us through these challenging times.
Eric Price is the executive directoer of the Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA.
