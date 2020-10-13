The saying “you are what you eat” applies to pets in the same way it does for humans. It’s a simple fact. Better quality foods, made with better quality ingredients, provide a better quality of life for the dogs and cats in our lives. Studies consistently prove that when a dog is fed high quality pet food (not table scraps) it will result in fewer skin conditions, fewer ear infections, shinier coats and reduced shedding, stronger bones, more energy, and better temperament. Better nutrition also provides an overall boost in the immune system and improved long-term function of their vital organs. The kidneys and liver have to work extra hard to remove toxins such as chemicals, preservatives, dyes and other nonsupportive elements of the pet’s food out of their body. At the same time, they are sometimes working from a malnourished state because the food they’re eating is full of byproducts that make them feel full but do not provide the nourishment they need. And when the body’s not healthy, the mind and spirit of the pet are undoubtedly affected too.
So how do you know if a food is of good quality? Read labels. Talk to your veterinarian. Each pet’s age, medical condition and lifestyle needs to be considered when selecting a food. As a general rule, a meat/carbohydrate should be the No. 1 ingredient, with minimal grains. You want to avoid corn, wheat and soy components that are used as fillers, no byproducts, no chemical preservatives, no artificial colors or flavors. We typically recommend you feed your pet the highest quality of food you can afford. Over the life of your pet, the additional cost will typically be offset by lower vet bills and reduced risk of health issues. The more digestible the food, the less volume the dog or cat will typically require for calories so the bag will also last longer. An added bonus is that a higher quality food typically results in a lot less clean up for you. You simply can’t put a price on proper nutrition that gives your beloved fur baby a healthier, happier and longer life!
Although we are always grateful for donations of pet food to the HSOTC, we also try to provide a “consistent” high-quality diet for our shelter animals and hope you will consider this when making your purchases for us. We prefer to receive Purina One, Iams, and Science Diet, brands that effectively aid our animals digestion. We appreciate your understanding in this matter and continued support of our mission. If you have additional questions, please feel free to contact our shelter staff at 218-739-3494.
