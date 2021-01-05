Winter is here! What kind of shelter are you providing for your outdoor cats? Many believe that having a barn or building is good enough, but is it? While a barn provides protection from wind, rain and snow, it does not provide a small, insulated space that is imperative for survival to an outdoor cat. Small spaces allow for the body of a cat or dog to heat the area.
You need to be certain there are small “caves” in straw for cats to burrow in and you should have one insulated space for each cat you own. And most importantly, remember that straw is by far, the most superior bedding option in a barn or doghouse. Unlike blankets, straw repels moisture while blankets become wet and can freeze, often creating an icy cold bed to lay on. A thick layer of straw will wick moisture down to the bottom, so the top portion remains dry. Check your straw throughout the winter to make sure it does not need to be changed or replenished. An inexpensive insulated cooler, like the one pictured here, will also provide a warm bed when filled with straw. If left on their own, outdoor barn cats will undoubtedly live a difficult life and continue to reproduce unwanted kittens.
In just 16 months, one unaltered cat can produce 36 offspring! Studies also show that animals who have been spayed/neutered have an 85% lower risk of disease, certain types of cancers and are less likely to wander. Be a part of the solution, not the problem and consider gradually spaying and neutering every animal in your care. It’s simply the responsible thing to do, resulting in healthier dogs and cats. We think you will ultimately come to wonder why you didn’t do it long ago.
And lastly, it’s important to remember that all dogs and cats can easily suffer from hypothermia in colder temperatures, even if the temps are above freezing. They need proper shelter, additional food and clean water at all times. If you don’t have time to properly care for a pet, then you should not own a pet. Report anything you see that constitutes animal neglect or abuse and advocate legislation for stronger laws regarding their care. If you have additional questions about animal housing requirements see MN Statute 343.40 Subd. 2 or call the Humane Society of Otter Tail County at 218-739-3494
Kristi Lausch is a board member of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
