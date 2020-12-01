Having chased pheasants for the last 40 years it is easy now to say that the best days of the season are at hand.
Local pheasant hunters go into the season looking at a lot of standing corn and until it is out pheasants have the upper hand. The weather in October can be pleasant for hunting but filling out a limit by hitting federal and state land has its limits of success. Those big corn fields which are off limits to hunters afford roosters good hiding spots and escape cover.
A relation recently wrote and asked me for some of my insights about pheasant hunting. He and his son were not finding the number of birds they had bumped into before the season. Why?
There could be several reasons but the bottom line is that pheasants will move. The best place to find them is where they have food, water and cover.
Unlike waterfowl hunting, pheasant hunting is not a great group sport. I have had my best luck over the years hunting alone on weekdays with only my dog for company. I do not win all the arguments but I win most of them.
Hunting in a group has more distractions than benefits. Someone's dog is usually chasing another dog or it might be running ahead. Decisions about when, where and how to hunt have to be made by committee just out of common courtesy.
Pheasant hunting success generally comes down to how much walking a person can take. A hunter's success can be tied directly to how far they are willing to travel. I have found a lot of birds on wildlife plots so far off the beaten track that you have to mail in daylight. Sure, they are up on the road at times but that does not mean you will have access to them.
It is not until late November and December when the hunter holds the best hand. A few inches of snow, some good ice and cool temperatures can really up a hunter's chances.
Birds will tend to concentrate near good winter cover in late November and December. Cattails provide this kind of cover but to hunt in them you must also have the kind of weather that makes thin ice into safe ice.
Last weekend I was hunting near a large slough in Grant County which was covered by some dark ice. The dog flushed a handful of pheasants that flew across the ice to some escape cover. A week or two from now I should be able to follow these smart and wary birds but for now, dark ice equals thin ice. I was weighing my chances of staying dry when sure enough, the dog took a couple of bathes. It does not take a rocket scientist to compete the odds of ice like that safely carrying the weight of a guy more than 200 pounds. The person who coined the phrase "ice is never safe" was probably a pheasant hunter who tried to cross that thin ice.
Safe ice gives a pheasant hunter a chance to venture where only the pheasants have been able to go. You can flush a pheasant almost anywhere but what good does knocking it down do you if both you and your dog cannot retrieve it?
There is a wildlife protection area I know of with plenty of birds, but no solid access to the spot where the bird drops - that is, until the mercury drops.
Cold weather also concentrates pheasants. Some years ago I told my son about a place he could find pheasants concentrated in late-season cover. He took the dog and set out for the spot. A couple hours later he returned without any birds. He had hunted the spot and yes, he had found birds. The dog had flushed about 20 of them - all at the same time. There were so many birds in the air he had not been able to pick out his target.
The law says that a hunter can load five shells in a shotgun but how often does a hunter get to shoot five times in a pheasant hunting situation? The maximum daily limit in Minnesota is three roosters. The best pheasant gun is probably the single-shot or the double. The third shot out of a pump is usually a shot made in anger.
New snow cover is perhaps a hunter's best friend. Ground-dwelling game like pheasants leave tracks in that snow. Find the tracks and you will usually find the birds. It is not a guarantee you will flush a bird but it sure gets your blood pumping.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
