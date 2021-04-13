Most of my recent hikes are done solo or, on occasion, Bandit joins me for a stop-and-go dog walk where he sniffs out a recent frog sighting or a curious gopher mound. The pandemic has had us all doing more solo activities.
I remember that before the lockdowns and self-enforced isolation I was social. Hiking with others was one of my fun outdoor activities. The last time I did a social hike was deer hunting weekend in 2019. Thirty people from across western Minnesota and eastern North Dakota converged on the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center (PWLC) to start a group hike on the North Country Trail section that runs through Fergus Falls.
Rennae, one of the hike organizers, signed us in. We introduced ourselves quickly before carpooling over to Red Sox Park to start the three-hour hike. The hikers climbed the heights over Fergus Falls, descended to the Otter Tail River near the Hoot Lake Power Plant, wound our way through One Mile Prairie, strolled across Delagoon Park and ended up back at PWLC.
It was more than a scenic journey through the wilder sites of Fergus Falls. It was an educational trip with history and geography lessons along the North Country Trail. Even better than the education were the new friends I made during the walk
The pace of the hike changed depending upon the terrain. Over each section I walked with a different person. For a while I kept pace with a recent retiree that was looking for a way to stay active. “The planned hikes are a good way to trap me into getting more exercise,” he reflected. “When I commit to join a hike, I am better at completing the event.”
Later I had the chance to chat with a former client from Detroit Lakes. We had worked together on a school foundation fundraising committee. It was fun to catch up and remember the work we had done to help students and teachers.
At the top of the grasslands of One Mile Prairie, Greg Palmer had us take a break to enjoy the scenery and talk about the oxcart trail that traversed the high ground between lakes over a century ago. We could still see the wheel cuts through tops of hills.
Walking beside the Central Lakes Trail we passed large boulders randomly arranged on the hillside. I learned that they were deposited by a 10,000-year-old glacial river that flowed north to south before the Otter Tail River, fed by the receding glacier, carved a valley east to west.
Social hiking is different from the more meditative solo hike. Each has the benefit of getting outside and seeing the world in a new way. COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraging us to return to our social lives. We still need to be safe. Gathering outside and keeping a safe distance during a hike can be one of the ways we slowly return to healthy connections.
A group of local hikers is forming a hiking club with healthy connections in mind. The club is still in its formative stage but interest is growing quickly. The club will plan group hikes on different trails throughout our region. Trail leaders, sweeps and interpreters will join each hike to keep participants safe and enrich the experience. Hikes will be planned for different levels of ability, and a social activity will conclude the event.
Details are still being worked out. If you are interested in being part of a hiking club, contact Kim Embretson 218-770-4885 or email embretson@charter.net to get on the list for planning or notification of future hike dates.
Group hikes are a great way to be outside, keep healthy, and connect with old and new friends.
Kim Embretson lives, plays, and hikes in Fergus Falls. He is a member of the Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail Association.
