One of the advantages of traveling by foot on the North Country Trail (NCT) is the opportunity to observe the incredible animal and bird life along it. Lately, I have had several memorable encounters that left me smiling long after I got back home after a hike so I will recount a few of them.
The end of May found me heading out on the trail west of Itasca State Park on the White Earth Reservation. My husband Dave dropped me off at my starting point. Then, as is our custom, he walked in from the end of the trail to hike the last mile or two with me. We came around a small bend in the trail and he held his hand up to signal both “stop” and “be quiet.” The trail at this point was narrow and we were walking single file. Just in front of us in the middle of the trail was a newborn fawn curled up in its “hiding” position. We took a quick photo and then gingerly stepped around/over the little guy.
We continued walking so as not to alarm the mother further and the fawn slowly stood up on its wobbly little legs and looked at us. So precious! We snapped a few more photos and they turned out to be some of the best pictures that I have ever taken. Even now, a couple months later, I pull out the phone and enjoy those adorable snapshots whenever I need a little lift. Such a treat to witness this new life so close!
A week or so later I was back on the trail in the same area. I was on the spur trail that connects the parking lot with the NCT. All of a sudden a brownish-colored, medium-sized bear slowly plodded across the trail less than 50 feet in front of me. It was lumbering along on all fours and never saw me. I didn’t get a photo but just enjoyed the moment and a permanent imprint was made on my brain! I have had bear encounters before but it has been quite a few years since I’ve seen one so it was a special moment. It wasn’t moving quickly so there was plenty of time to soak up the experience. Surprisingly, the incident was exciting but not frightening but I will admit to singing loudly to announce my presence for the next mile or so!
Several miles down the trail I heard a commotion just off the trail to my left. I briefly stopped and tried to find the source and saw something crashing and flapping wildly. It paralleled me on the trail for a few yards then walked right to the edge of the trail. It was a ruffed grouse and, apparently, I had gotten a little too close to its brood or nest. Once the danger (me) passed, the grouse quietly faded back into the woods. It reminded me of the old killdeer with a broken wing trick.
We had a similar experience recently in the Sheyenne National Grasslands of North Dakota. All of a sudden this rather large bird with a long curved beak got very agitated and threatening while flying above us. We never did see the nest but we tried to pass through the area quickly. Not sure what kind of bird it was but our best guess is a sandpiper or curlew. It was a good reminder that we were just visitors there.
A couple of years ago I was out in the Grasslands walking along a section line that was fenced in on both sides. I had just negotiated a herd of cattle that had completely surrounded me so I was feeling pretty good about having the fences to keep the cattle out. I looked up and there was a deer coming full speed at me. I’m not sure who was more startled, me or the deer, but I quickly stepped aside and the deer turned and jumped the fence.
There are so many reasons that I cherish our NCT and the chance to have these wildlife encounters is one of them. For me it’s the best way to get up close and personal with the natural world and be reminded that we share this earth with some amazing creatures. Take a hike and see what you can meet along the way!
Michelle Lackey Olsen is a member of the MN Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail.
