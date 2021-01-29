It’s been my good fortune to meet some amazing people since becoming involved with the North Country Trail community. My love of hiking is what drew me to the NCT and the social aspect is one of the unexpected benefits. Today I’d like to talk about a couple long-distance hikers that I’ve spent time with and one that I expected to meet last March before the pandemic changed those plans.
Joe, in his early 60s, from Rochester New York, came through our area in October 2019. I met him at Maplewood State Park and we hiked together for a bit. I offered to host him at our home that night so we made arrangements to meet later that evening. Joe started hiking several years ago after his wife passed away and credits the trail with bringing him out of the depression caused by that loss. In July 2018, Joe headed to the western terminus of the NCT at Lake Sakakawea to begin his long hike. He is a school administrator and his long-term plan is to hike whenever he can get 5-6 days off from his job with longer periods in the summer. He starts where he left off the previous trip and hopes to arrive at the Mackinac Bridge in time for the 2022 Labor Day bridge walk.
We had a great visit after I picked him up to go to our house. Over the next couple days Joe made it to the south end of Tamarac National Wildlife Area. One of my hiker buddies from North Dakota picked him up there and took him to the airport in Fargo. The pandemic put his return plans on hold until late June 2020. He drove to Remer and parked his car at the trailhead there. I picked him up and drove him back to Tamarac. Despite running out of insect repellent and some difficulties finding water, 10 days later Joe had walked 183 miles to Grand Rapids! He found local help to shuttle his car and continued to walk another 134 miles on the Mesabi Trail and the road to Ely. After a long drive home, Joe flew to Duluth a few weeks later, got a ride to Ely, and continued his hike on the Kekekabic and Border Route Trails. Next summer he plans to get to the Wisconsin border following the Superior Hiking Trail. I hope to meet up with him along the Superior and spend a little time hiking together.
While camping in Schoolcraft State Park last June, my husband and I got to meet up with Odin Wallace from Fargo who was attempting to thru-hike the entire 4,600-plus miles of the North Country Trail. We picked him up at this motel in Grand Rapids and brought him to our campsite for dinner and conversation. He had so many interesting stories about his time working as a conservation officer in backcountry Alaska. Because of his life experiences he was very comfortable on the trail and with “cowboy camping” (no tent, sleeping under the stars). Odin continued hiking until he got into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. At that time, he had a medical emergency that sent him back to Fargo. After recovering, he changed his plans and headed to Georgia to do a northbound thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail with the hopes of hooking up to the eastern terminus of the NCT in Vermont after completing the AT. Whew-what ambition! You can read a little of his story at northcountrytrail.org/odin-support-2020/.
The third long distance hiker I’d like to mention is Annie Nelson. In May 2019 Annie attempted a “halfway-thru hike” of the NCT in one season when she headed north from the Lowell, Michigan area. Every week or so Annie posted a video and blog update of her adventure. She was honest and real about what she was going through (good and bad) and was not afraid to be vulnerable. We eagerly looked forward to these watching videos from the comfort of our sofa. Sadly, her journey ended after 1,500 miles when she contracted giardia in northeastern Minnesota after completing the Superior Hiking Trail and the Border Route Trail. If you want to live on the trail vicariously through Annie, you can access her videos and blog through her website wildstory.site. Annie was scheduled to give a presentation to students and the public at Prairie Wetlands Learning Center last March right after the pandemic shut things down. I would love it if we could bring her back when it becomes safe to congregate in large groups.
I’m fascinated by the backstories and day-to-day details of life on the trail for these adventurous hikers. I don’t expect to ever attempt what they did but it sure is fun to follow along with them!
Michelle Lackey Olsen is a member of the MN Waters and Prairie Chapter of the NCT here in Fergus Falls.
