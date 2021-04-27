It started out so innocently. I was reading the May 2009 edition of Backpacker magazine and came across an article titled America’s Best Day Hikes. Under the Midwest Prairie suggestions was a 9-mile hike in the Sheyenne National Grassland (SNG) with the following description.
“Pristine tall-grass prairies offer a unique peek into America’s scenic past. This North Dakota gem offers that, plus a well-maintained section of the North Country Trail. As you hike through the towering grasses, look for the rare regal fritillary butterfly and threatened western prairie fringed orchid. Start at Sheyenne’s eastern trailhead (near Lisbon, North Dakota) and follow the rolling path west to the Iron Spring Creek oasis-a perfect lunch stop with flowing water and shade from cottonwoods. Turn back here.”
I got out the road atlas and plotted my drive to the SNG one Labor Day. To be honest, the fact that this was part of the North Country Trail (NCT) didn’t even register in my brain and I really didn’t even know what the NCT was. I was just excited to try some place fairly close that was completely different from other hiking that I had recently done. My husband declined my offer of a great day of hiking so I went alone.
There are many ways to get to the SNG and one route took me through Abercrombie, North Dakota. Fort Abercrombie, right on the Red River, was the first permanent U.S. military fort in what was to become North Dakota. I stopped for an interesting history lesson and walk by the river. The grounds are open even when the interpretive center is closed.
After a short drive from Abercrombie, I arrived at the eastern trailhead of the SNG. Our North Dakota atlas came in handy that day as I was following one gravel road after another. (I have since found more straightforward, easier routes.) In my daypack was my lunch and a new rain jacket, just in case. Full of excitement I headed out on my first prairie hiking experience in a long time. The trail was mowed and easy to follow with enough signs to keep me on track.
I soon learned that I was sharing the trail with horses as this part of the state is very popular with horseback riders. Just north of the SNG is a large, well-developed horse camp and the parking lot where I had left my car had several horse trailers. There were enough rolling hills and small patches of bur oak to keep things interesting. Much of the SNG is leased out for cattle and sheep grazing so there are many gates and stiles to get through along the trail.
Finally, I reached Iron Spring Creek and sat down for a relaxing lunch under a tree near the bridge. That lasted a couple minutes until the first rumbles of thunder interrupted my break. When I looked up to the western sky it was obvious that a fast-moving storm was headed right toward me. Lunch was hurriedly eaten and I pulled out my new rain jacket, wearing it over my daypack to keep the pack dry too.
I believe that the 4.5-mile race back to the car was about the fastest that I had ever walked! Of course, I got soaked but I was also hooked on this place. I didn’t see the rare butterfly mentioned in the Backpacker article but years later I would join a group hike to see the western prairie fringed orchids in bloom.
Fast forward to the next Labor Day. My husband was intrigued by my adventure at the fort and on the trail and decided to join me on what would become our annual North Dakota Labor Day hike. We went back to the grassland several times and also headed south to the Hankinson Hills (where we once again got stormed on). After quite a few years, around 2016, we finally started taking note of the North Country Trail signs that were all over the trail and on a big kiosk by the trailhead. It’s funny how you can see something for years and it just never sinks in until that one aha moment! One thing led to another and pretty soon after much research and reading, the North Country Trail became my recreational obsession. (I’ll talk more about the grassland and North Dakota hiking in future articles.) At the time I had no idea that the trail also went through Fergus Falls even though we occasionally walked the trails at the Prairie Wetland Learning Center. I’m thankful for that little article that got me out to North Dakota hiking and started my North Country Trail adventures!
Michelle Lackey Olsen is a member of the Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the NCTA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.