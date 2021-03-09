The title is not a lead into a joke or a reference to an obscure legal case, but a result of research into how hiking trails are developed. My hikes on the North Country Trail in Fergus Falls piqued my curiosity about trail-building techniques.
The first thing to pop up on my internet search was trail-building tools with names like Pulaski, mattock, McLeod. I now know that the Pulaski combines an ax bit with an adze-shaped grub hoe on a 36-inch wood or fiberglass handle. The McLeod, with its large hoe-like blade on one side and tined blade on the other, is useful for removing the duff layer from a trail and tamping or compacting the tread. It can also be used to shape a trail's back slope.
A mattock is a heavy, sturdy grubbing tool with an adze blade that can be used as a hoe for digging hard ground. The other blade of a mattock may be a pick (pick mattock) for breaking or prying small rocks or a cutting edge (cutter mattock) for chopping roots. On a Pulaski, the axe blade is the primary blade while on a cutter mattock, the adze blade is the larger of the two blades.
I called Larry Larson, a trail-building friend, to find out more about the trails around Fergus Falls. Larry told me the first step in trail building is planning the route.
“We walk the new trail area and flag the possible routes. Scenic views and the lay of the land are considered to make the trail interesting and safe,” he said thoughtfully. “Then we come back with saws and clippers or the brush-cutting mower.
“If we have to cut into a hillside, we are careful to keep some flat areas that will divert rainwater to prevent erosion. Here is where the Pulaski and mattock come in handy to cut roots and clear rocks. Fortunately, we do very little hillside work. Wetlands and muddy areas are fitted with simple boardwalks or puncheons to protect the wetland and keep the hiker’s feet dry. Once a trail is thus ‘blazed’ it is up to volunteers to maintain that path by lopping low branches and mowing the grass. When hikers use the trails a lot less maintenance is required.”
I noticed that trails are marked with blue blazes and trailheads have kiosks to share trail information. Bob Hubbes is a pharmacist turned trail-sign builder. He said he learned his woodworking skills building cabins and furniture in his retirement.
“The best place for a kiosk is where people need trail information or a map,” explained Bob. “Parking lots or trailheads are the most common locations. We also build our own benches and set them in the places with the best views, in remote locations and yet right along the trail. It takes a team of volunteers to bring the prepared lumber to the trail. Then we work together to do the final construction of a kiosk or bench on site.”
You are welcome to join the weekly work crews that build and maintain trails during warm weather. To become a part of the work schedule, call Allan Schroden, the president of our local Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail at 218-736-4280. Your help would be appreciated and gladly accepted.
Kim Embretson lives in Fergus Falls and is a member of the Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail Association.
