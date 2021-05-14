The silence of last year’s solo hikes was a welcome calm at first. Fourteen months of COVID-19 isolation made me eager for a return to outdoor friends. On May 2 my first group hike broke the silence with friendly chatter and animal calls from nature. Other people felt the same longing for the friendship of a group hike. Twenty-four people met at the trail center in Glendalough State Park to participate in the inaugural event of the very recently named Waters and Prairie Hiking Club.
The hiking club was started by a group of eight eager hikers in west-central Minnesota. They met by Zoom to discuss the interest in group hikes and to plan the first one. The goal was to have a safe, fun hike that encouraged social connections among outdoor enthusiasts. We recruited a lead hiker who kept the pace of the hike moving and a sweep hiker who made sure no one fell behind and was left on the trail. There was a social leader who arranged for refreshments at the Rusty Nail in Battle Lake and a check person whose job was to sign people in at the beginning and check them out when the hike was done.
The weather shifted between cool and warm, but the camaraderie of the 24 hikers was definitely warm and friendly. The 3.3-mile hike started on the west side of Annie Battle Lake. The easterly wind felt chilly as it moved off the lake. By the time we hiked to the yurt campsite and stopped for water, we were warm from the vigorous walk. A stop at the eagles’ nest revealed two adult bald eagles sitting in the nest. The last leg of the hike wound through the green carpet of spring grass and ancient basswood trees. It is amazing how the landscape changes in a short hike around the lake.
Half of the hikers decided to take in the famous burgers and craft beers served at the Rusty Nail. Stories of personal hikes and adventures kept the conversation hopping. The day was a success. We witnessed wonders of nature with new and old friends, and had a chance to reflect on the day and make plans to meet again.
The idea of a hiking club has been around for centuries. European clubs brought people together on an international basis. Minnesota state parks support a hiking club where hikers gather passwords scattered throughout hundreds of trails around numerous state parks. Then they record their hikes in their hiking club book and can view their progress over the years.
Volksmarch is an international hiking club that is very active in metropolitan areas but not in west-central Minnesota. Other chapters of the North Country Trail Association have hiking clubs to the north and west of us. All of our planned hikes will be promoted through the group Otter Tail Outdoors which can be found on the social-media website Meetup. If you are interested in group hikes join Otter Tail Outdoors (meetup.com/Otter-Tail-Outdoors/) and come hike with us and break the silence of pandemic isolation.
Kim Embretson is a member of the Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail Association. He lives, plays, and hikes in Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.