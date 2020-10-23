After months of preparation and two days of staging vehicles, we set out on a Wednesday morning to start our Kek hike in glorious, cool, sunny weather. After hiking all summer in the heat, humidity, and bugs of central Minnesota, this was a very welcome relief. Our first day was the most ambitious as we had 11.25 miles to reach our campsite. This end of the trail was fairly easy hiking with only a few rocky spots. Along the way we met Keith Myrmel taking a break at the side of the trail. Keith was heading out after a couple of days doing maintenance on the trail. He also is a mapmaker extraordinaire and is the creator of the Superior Hiking Trail map that I use to keep track of my hikes there. Due to the pandemic all trail maintenance trips last spring were cancelled. We had read horror stories of how overgrown the trail was all summer and went in expecting the worst. Luckily for us, small maintenance groups had started going out a couple weeks before we were on the trail. We benefited from their work and it was easy to see where these workers had been.
Our first campsite was at Medas Lake. Such a peaceful spot to set up for the night with the trees reflected in the calm lake. Our routine was quickly established. Set up tents, sleeping pads and bags, collect and filter water, get the bear bag lines up in the trees, heat water for our supper, clean up, hang the bear bags, and, finally, enjoy the quiet of the North Woods as we were tucked in our little dens. I had been pleasantly surprised to find in that first day of hiking that I was able to comfortably carry my backpack and the extra weight didn’t seem to be a problem.
Hiking was more challenging for the next three days. Instead of a pretty straightforward trail through the woods we were now going up and down very rocky paths where I had to think about every foot placement. Trekking poles were an absolute must for me. The second day we climbed a high ridge with spectacular views of treetops and faraway lakes. I will admit that we all took advantage of the rare cellphone service to call or text home to confirm our well-being! We crossed rock fields, beaver dams and many streams. Fortunately, the water was low so we never had to use the water shoes we were carrying. Our campsite the third night was on Agamok Lake. At Agamok (which means ash tree in the Ojibwe language) gorge we crossed the old wooden bridge that gave us a lovely view of the waterfalls and rocky cliffs of the gorge. So much variety in the landscape along the way!
Along the way we were consulting the Kekekabic Trail guide which not only provided assistance in following the trail but also briefed us on historical and natural features. From this and other sources, we learned that the trail was established in the 1930s as a route to a fire tower on Kekekabic Lake. The old band-saw blade on the trail near Drumstick Lake hearkens back to the logging days that started near the turn of the century and continued into the 1960s, before the area received wilderness status. Near the eastern terminus of the trail are a couple of abandoned shafts of the Paulson Mine. So much was happening here before it became a hiking attraction.
Our fifth and final morning was just a short walk from Bingshick Lake to the parking lot. Previously the trail along Mine Lake was usually underwater but in 2019 a re-route was completed which went straight up and then down a steep hillside on the lake’s edge. If it weren’t for the tree roots it would have been difficult to maintain my footing ascending this section but the view from the top was breathtaking with the added bonus of dry feet. After that we followed a heavily used, flat trail to the eastern terminus. It was nice to wind down the hike without having to watch every step and instead, leisurely stroll along the path. The Kek did not disappoint. It gave me four-plus days of quality time in the BWCA and reminded me why this is one of my favorite spots on earth. We saw moose droppings and several grouse, late summer flowers, leaves starting to turn, lichen-covered rocks, and so many other sights which combined to create one truly amazing place!
Michelle Lackey Olsen, member of MN Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail Association. Join us at our next chapter meeting Nov. 5, 5 p.m., at the FF Public Library (with masks and social distancing).
