Following the blue blazes along the North Country Trail (NCT) can lead you to some unexpected places. One of the most memorable destinations that I have found was the “Mighty Mac” — the Mackinac Bridge — that connects the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan. The catch is that the bridge is only open to walkers one day a year on Labor Day (except 2020, of course).
My husband, Dave, and I decided that 2019 was the year to hike the bridge. We headed out on the Friday before Labor Day with our dog Chico and a brand-new camper. Our first night of camping was at a very forgettable county park in northeastern Wisconsin. I had forgotten to get an early camping reservation for that night and this place was the only one with available spaces. We were right next to a river on a wide spot in the campground road but the site was covered with poison ivy. There was a big sigh of relief as we headed out the next morning. Next stop was pasties for lunch in Escanaba, Michigan. These handheld meat pies were introduced by miners and whenever we travel through areas with a mining history, we search them out.
We arrived at our campsite at Brevort Lake Campground in the Hiawatha National Forest Saturday afternoon. What a beautiful place to spend a few nights! Our site was on the lake so we hung a hammock, set up our screen tent and settled in. Chico made many friends with campers walking by and we had a peaceful evening. The next day I joined a hike with the local NCT chapter. We hiked about 5-6 miles and the trail went right through the campground. It was good to get the legs moving after a couple days of driving and the company of other hikers is always welcome.
Monday morning Dave drove me the 15 miles or so to St. Ignace before sunrise so I could catch the 6 a.m. ferry to Mackinaw City. Usually the ferries only go to Mackinac Island but on this one day a year ferries leave St. Ignace for Mackinaw City and vice versa to accommodate the bridge walkers. This seemed like the best way logistically to make the hike so Dave wouldn’t have to fight the backed-up traffic to pick me up on the other side since the bridge is closed to vehicles all morning. The ferry ride was spectacular with the lights of the bridge silhouetted against the black sky. The sun was beginning to creep up as we arrived in Mackinaw City. I made my way past souvenir shops downtown to a park where another NCT chapter was meeting to start the walk. We introduced ourselves and headed to the starting point. The group leaders made it clear that while we were starting out together, we would quickly be separated once we joined the 30,000 others on the bridge! (Side note: whether spelled Mackinaw or Mackinac, it is pronounced Mackinaw. It’s French.)
Once on the 5-mile bridge, we were directed to the outer lane of the west side of the bridge. Walkers coming from St. Ignace were using the east side of the bridge. The inside lanes were kept open for emergency vehicles which were parked along the way. It’s a little bit freaky to be walking on the sections of the bridge made of expanded metal where the water was visible 150 feet below your shoes! This bridge walk is really a great equalizer. Walkers of all ages and physical ability were on the bridge together and the camaraderie was palpable. It was truly exhilarating! Upon reaching the other side, we were each handed a certificate of completion. I kept going through the small city of St. Ignace for another 3-plus miles. I passed through Straits State Park and walked along the shore of Lake Huron on the boardwalk. Dave and Chico met me at the Museum of Ojibwa Culture and we headed back to the campground, stopping to pick up more pasties for lunch. After lunch and a brief rest, we went back out to the trail with bowls in hand to pick blueberries that I had found the day before. It was a such a joy to see Chico discover how tasty these berries are. He loved being on the trail and we took another little hike on a different section later.
We reluctantly left Brevort Lake on a very rainy Tuesday morning. Late afternoon we checked in to the campground at Copper Falls State Park near Mellen, Wisconsin. What a gem this park is! We took the historical hike to see the river, the falls and the structures built by the CCC after the Great Depression. Of course, the NCT runs through the park so I got to mark off a couple more miles on my trail maps.
Sitting at home now during the pandemic, I am so grateful to have all the memories that I have collected along the North Country Trail. This trail has given me so many friends and experiences and I feel fortunate to have discovered it. Here’s to the next adventure!
Michelle Lackey Olsen is a member of the Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail Association in Fergus Falls.
