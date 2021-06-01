Two weeks ago, we spent three days hiking on the Superior Hiking Trail (SHT) north of Duluth. We camped at Gooseberry Falls with trail buddies from North Dakota. Unofficially, the SHT has been a part of the North Country Trail (NCT) for many years. Finally, two years ago, Congress passed legislation to formally approve this route and the SHT officially became part of the NCT.
If you’re unfamiliar with the SHT, here’s a little primer. The trail, for the most part quite rugged, runs from the Canadian border north of Grand Marais to the Wisconsin border just past Jay Cooke State Park. It’s possible to hike this entire trail by doing only day hikes so no backpacking is required. That makes it my kind of trail! Its total length is about 300 miles. Most of the trail runs along ridges above Lake Superior but occasionally it dips down closer to the lake. Because of all the rivers that flow into the big lake, there are many ups and downs as the trail leaves the ridge to cross a creek or river and then ascends back up to ridge. There is a very scenic, accessible 35 miles or so that goes high above the city of Duluth. If you’re interested in learning more about this Minnesota treasure, I recommend buying “Guide to the Superior Hiking Trail” or checking out the website https://superiorhiking.org.
Our first day of hiking was on a portion of the Split Rock River loop. Because we got such a late start after setting up camp, we walked as far as the Split Rock and then turned back. I have been on the North Shore dozens of times and driven by Split Rock Lighthouse and River and I never realized that there was actually a Split Rock! It makes me wonder how many other interesting tidbits my brain has glossed over! In some sources this formation is called the Pillars or the Two Towers. No matter the name, it is impressive. This is a gorgeous trail that follows the river and highlights several waterfalls. There are huge cedar trees shading the trail whose roots can either be seen as an obstacle on the trail or as the things that keep you from sliding down into the river! My next trip to the North Shore I plan to hike the entire loop and am looking forward to picking my way across the river. The bridge has been out for several years and until an economical way to replace it can be found it will remain a wet crossing.
Our second morning of hiking we walked the 4.4 miles between Silver Bay and Beaver Bay. As we climbed up from the road ditch to the first rocky ridge we were met with the sight of juneberries in bloom. They were one of the predominant plants on these large exposed rocks. Our timing was perfect as we got to enjoy these flowering shrubs all day. Our hiking poles were much appreciated as we wound our way through the rocks. The morning hike ended at the Beaver River where we walked through two campsites right on the river and then followed a snowmobile trail a short way to the parking lot.
For our afternoon hike we headed back to the Split Rock River loop but when we hit the main trail we turned left and made our way back to Gooseberry Falls State Park. There were only about 3 miles of mildly challenging trail through the forest and along ridges. Then we were rerouted 4 miles along a lightly traveled gravel road and the Gitchi-Gami State Trail, a paved bicycle trail. The original trail went through private property and, unfortunately, this portion of the trail was abused so the landowners withdrew permission to cross their property. It’s hard to know if it was hikers or local partygoers that caused the problems but the result is the same and is a reminder to respect the trail and all of its landowners.
The next day I went out alone and hiked about 11.5 miles on the trail west of Two Harbors. What a pleasant hike! It was a gentle trail with loads of wildflowers and I didn’t have to watch my feet to keep from tripping so I actually got to really enjoy the quiet beauty of the forest. Before lunch I met a woman backpacking for a few days. We had a nice visit on the trail. After lunch I headed back out to the trail and stopped at a campsite where I decided to take a break. I usually carry some snacks and was taking advantage of the rustic benches to absorb the sights and sounds of the day. Shortly afterward the same woman that I had met earlier came into the camp. She had backpacked 13 miles that day and was planning to stop for the night at that campsite. It’s always a treat to connect with other hikers and this time, since we were sitting down, we could engage on a deeper level. I finished my last mile with a smile on my face knowing that I have many more miles to complete on the Superior Hiking Trail and that none of those miles will disappoint! My next planned trip to the SHT is in mid-June and it can’t come soon enough!
Michelle Lackey Olsen is a member of the Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail in Fergus Falls.
