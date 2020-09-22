The day is coming when our very safety-conscious state government will be posting new signs warning us of yet another threat to our lives and property.
While driving County Highway 5 north of Clitherall Wednesday evening my wife and I encountered a flock of wild turkeys crossing the pavement. They were in no hurry and we saw them in plenty of time. My wife counted 11 of them. A couple of weeks ago I was on the way to work when a flock of more than 20 birds wandered onto County Highway 82 west of Dalton. I had to brake at the last second for one bird that decided to fly and came very close to being rear-ended by an SUV.
These wild game birds can be found all over the southern two-thirds of our state. I remember a trip my son and I made to Browns Valley on the Minnesota-South Dakota border when they first opened the spring turkey hunting season in west-central Minnesota. We went scouting for turkeys on State Highway 27, bracketed on one side by Lake Traverse and the other by flat farming country of Traverse County. We found plenty of birds.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources there are 70,000 wild turkeys in Minnesota today. They roam the suburbs of the Twin Cities and block traffic, especially in the spring and early summer. These “highway” turkeys are not easy to chase off and sometimes strong measures have to be taken.
When Doug Wells was with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources several decades ago I shot pictures of him releasing turkeys trapped by the Wild Turkey Federation in southeastern Minnesota. The DNR and the Federation were in partnership at the time in a project to spread wild turkeys around the state. It has proven to be one of the state’s great transplanting success stories. The trapped birds would be released about 10 miles apart, usually near wooded areas where they could find shelter.
A full-grown turkey is a formidable antagonist in a fight and blessed with hearing that Superman would envy. They are not easy to prey upon. In a very short time the local numbers took flight and now the DNR is offering both spring and fall turkey hunting. Otter Tail County has a very healthy population.
A pal of mine had 30 turkeys walk under his deer stand one November morning. Another member of his deer hunting party had the wits scared out of him in the early morning blackness when he started climbing up a tree to get into his deer stand. A bunch of turkeys had decided to roost in that tree.
Wild turkeys can reach 3 feet in length with 4-foot wingspans. They can weigh up to 30 pounds. While these big ground birds frequently travel in flocks, you only need one of them flying in front of your vehicle to cause an accident.
Those beautiful white-tailed deer that bowhunters have started going after have long been recognized as the most dangerous animal in the state. They cause hundreds and perhaps thousands of traffic accidents in Otter Tail County each year. Their size is a big factor along with their proclivity for suddenly appearing in front of a vehicle - usually in low light conditions.
Turkey flocks do not move at night but hitting one in the daytime at 60 or 70 miles an hour is not going to be the same as hitting a songbird. Motorcyclists should be especially watchful.
As the turkey population continues to climb, and you can bet it will, you are probably going to see flying gobblers added to leaping deer on those crossing signs.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
