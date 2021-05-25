The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries crews will begin their annual spring electrofishing assessments. What is electrofishing and how does it work? Electrofishing is a fish sampling method that DNR fisheries biologists use to collect data on largemouth bass populations. Electrofishing is used to conduct largemouth bass population assessments because standard DNR test-netting surveys ineffectively sample bass populations.
Electrofishing is an efficient method of collecting largemouth bass data at this time of year because bass are spawning and are utilizing shallow, hard bottom habitats such as large stands of hardstem bulrush, therefore, making bass vulnerable to capture with the electrofishing boat.
An electrofishing boat consists of a large jon boat equipped with an outboard motor, a generator, and an electrical control panel. Two booms (poles) extend out from the front of the boat. The generator and control panel regulate pulses of electrical current that are sent to two electrodes mounted on the ends of the booms and extend into the water. The pulses of electricity are then transferred into the water, creating an electrical field. When bass enter the electrical field they undergo an uncontrolled muscular reaction called galvanotaxis. The muscular reaction caused by the electrical field stuns the bass and involuntarily draws the fish to the front of the boat. Biologists then net the bass and place them into an aerated livewell. The reaction does not harm the bass and they recover within a couple of minutes.
Largemouth bass are collected in the livewell until fisheries biologists have a representative sample of the population. Length measurements are recorded for each bass and a sample of scales are removed for aging. Bass are then released back into the lake. Using the data collected from electrofishing assessments, biologists can evaluate the abundance, size structure, reproduction, age distribution, and growth rates of the largemouth bass populations in local lakes.
Electrofishing assessments will be conducted on North and South Ten Mile, Bass, Heilberger, Johnson, Wall, Swan, Red River, Big McDonald, South Lida, and Sybil Lake.
For questions or comments concerning local fisheries resources, contact MNDNR fisheries at 218-671-7931 or e-mail at fergusfalls.fisheries@state.mn.us.
Steve Kubeny is a fisheries specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
