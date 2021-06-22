The Fergus Falls 14U baseball team used a 14-run first inning to help propel them to a 21-5 victory over the Frazee Hornets Monday. The Otters had 14 hits, and they also took advantage of 10 Hornet walks and seven fielding errors to amass their runs.
Carston Fronning led the hitting attack with a four-hit night including a double. Luke Pearson and Alex Ellison each had two hits for the Otters. Henry Bethel, Logan Larson, Brock Scheuerman, Andrew Klinnert, Isaac Ellison and Levi King each had a hit.
The Ellison twins combined to complete the five inning win on the mound. Isaac started the game and went four innings, struck out nine, and allowed three runs on two hits. Only his pitch limit kept him from completing the game. Alex can in to pitch the final inning, striking out three and giving up two runs on three hits.
Overall defensively, the Otters played well in the field as they only committed two errors on the night.
The 14U team has a quick turnaround as they face West Fargo in a doubleheader Tuesday night at Legion Field. First pitch of Game 1 is slated for 5 p.m.
