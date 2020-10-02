Libraries remain a reliable source for finding information, resources and materials, as well as for accessing computers, the internet, and meeting space even during the most complicated times. The Fergus Falls Public Library staff has redesigned services, service delivery, and building layout to ensure that we meet the ever changing needs of our patrons. During complex times, it is reassuring to know that the public library remains a viable and dependable resource.
The Fergus Falls Public Library returned to its regular hours in July. We adopted best practice protocols based on scientific research and recommendations from the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health, and a collaborative effort by the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC), the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and science and technology development, and the nonprofit Battelle
Memorial Institute an effort dedicated to reopening archives, libraries and museum (REALM).
We ask that all library guests, over age 5, wear masks if it is possible. We request that everyone hand sanitize and maintain at least 6 feet of space between other guests and library staff. We believe that following established best practices increases our ability to remain open.
At the beginning of the pandemic we, like many libraries, implemented curbside or no contact library materials pickup. It was clear to us this is not only a safe alternative to coming into the building, but it is also extremely popular. We understand that coming into the library is currently not a viable option for all people. We are committed to providing contact-free pickup going forward.
Having a library card provides access to free downloadable e-books, and digital audiobooks. It provides free access to online databases and the collection of library catalogs across the state. Having a library card removes barriers to accessing resource. We want to ensure that everyone has a library card. You can access a library card application online, by calling the library, or in person. In order to ensure equitable access, library fines are no longer being charged. Patrons remain responsible for lost and damaged material and fines from other libraries.
The Fergus Falls Public Library is your partner in education, telework, job searching, information seeking and social engagement. The library has voter registration forms, and is the city of Fergus Falls Ward 1 polling location. For questions regarding library services and operations please give us a call 218-739-9387.
Gail Hedstrom is the director of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
