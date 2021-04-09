Due to safe social-distancing protocols, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County has made the decision to cancel our spring fundraising dinner, for the second consecutive year.
In the past, the dollars raised at this dinner have contributed significantly to the annual operating budget of the shelter. Because of this loss in revenue, HSOTC has had to get particularly creative in finding other ways to make up for this loss of income. Starting Thursday, April 29 and running until noon on Monday, May 3, we will be hosting an online auction on our Facebook page. People seemed to have a lot of fun with the auction we hosted in 2020 and we hope to make it even bigger this year.
If you’d like to contribute to this online auction, please drop items off at the shelter, located at 1933 W. Fir Ave., in Fergus Falls, during regular business hours. All items need to be new, or handmade, and delivered no later than April 27. Items that appear to be used will not be accepted. Gift cards are always welcome too. And most importantly, please like HSTOC on Facebook and sign up to attend this event, share with friends, and bid generously on items. We have some super-duper items coming in such as jewelry, home décor, pet stairs, pet products and fabulous gift baskets. We also have a Lake Wobegon book, personally signed by Garrison Keillor and two beautiful handcrafted wood pet urns. Complete instructions for bidding are listed on our Facebook event page. The HSOTC is an independent nonprofit, providing a safe haven and loving care to over 1,000 dogs and cats every year. We are not affiliated with any national organization or government entity and we rely solely on donations to continue operations. I can personally tell you we work hard to be good stewards of every dollar received and we always put animal care at the forefront of every decision we make. Your donations matter!
And with Memorial Day right around the corner, I would also like to remind you that a custom memorial brick on our wall is a special way to honor a beloved pet or person. Each brick on the wall costs $100 and for an additional $30, you can get a second brick, of the same design, for your personal use. We would love to work with you to create a perfect, unique brick! For more information on the auction or memorial bricks, please call the shelter at 218-739-3494.
Kristi Lausch is a board member of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
