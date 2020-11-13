O
ver the past seven months, our world has experienced unprecedented hardships and some of the most challenging times in history. We could not be more proud of the way the Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSOTC) navigated these challenges and continued to serve as a critical business in our community. The staff maintained key communication with county officials and worked as a team to continue to care for the animals.
Although the shelter was closed to the general public, adoptions continued smoothly by appointment. As days of quarantine turned into weeks, people looked for increased companionship and found they finally had time to train a new pet. Demand for dogs and cats was high and at one point, all dog kennels were empty … something we have never seen. Although this was a wonderful trend, shelters across the country are concerned that as life gets busy again, we will see more and more surrenders of those pets. For this reason, we continue to do a thorough screening of all potential adopters and educate people on the commitment it takes to care for a dog or cat, for the lifespan of that pet. One thing was more clear than ever … pets play a critical role in improving health, well-being and quality life for people.
During 2020, public education remained a key mission for the HSOTC. Shelter staff and volunteers also worked tirelessly to provide tender, loving care to the hundreds of animals that came through the shelter doors. We welcomed cats and kittens, dogs and puppies, bunnies, guinea pigs and ferrets, and helped ensure they would have a second chance at a happy life. We also secured funding for a reliable, new shelter van which will continue to be critical to operations as we hit the road for the transfer of animals to medical appointments and fosters, to pick up strays, or aid in animal neglect/abuse investigations. Thank you to everyone who made this new van possible.
COVID canceled our 2020 spring fundraiser and that loss of income has caused us to be extra creative in raising funds to meet our annual expenses. We know times are tough for many so we humbly ask you to please consider making a year-end donation to the HSOTC. We are a nonprofit, not affiliated with any government entity or national organization and we couldn’t do our work without your support.
Please feel free to call us with your questions, comments or concerns any time. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the people and the animals of Otter Tail County.
