As of late, I have been inspired by the creative New Year’s resolutions made by others, more so than to make my own. Last year a friend made a resolution to cook 100 new recipes, she exceeded this goal. What an adventurous and ambitious resolve. I also assume that it was challenging, rewarding, and sometimes disappointing. While our New Year resolutions are to be a means for self-improvement, often focusing on organization, health, physical fitness, or finance; we may be wise to focus on patience, exposure to new knowledge and embarking on new experiences, which can enrich our lives and the lives of others.
Focusing on one resolution for 12 months requires not only discipline but a good memory. There have been years, that by February, January’s resolve has escaped my recollection completely. Forgetting a resolution does not have to be negative; it can allow you to set a new resolution. Setting a new resolution each month may have a greater impact on personal improvement, provided one remembers to set the new resolution each month.
As I contemplate the idea of 100 new recipes in a year, I feel overwhelmed. Perhaps a new recipe a week or month would be challenging enough. Trying a new recipe each month leaves space for additional resolutions, such as reading a book by a new author every month.
Regardless of your resolution, the public library can provide support and inspiration. If you resolve to try new recipes throughout the year, I encourage you to check out the library’s prolific collection of cookbooks. You will find cookbooks that feature regional foods such as “The New Southern Cookbook: Classic Family Recipes and Modern Twists on Old Favorites" by Pam Wattenbarger and “Heartland: The best of the old and the new from Midwest Kitchens” by Marcia Adams.
Rick Bayless is a renowned author of Mexican cuisine cookbooks. His earlier titles include "Authentic Mexican: regional cooking from the heart of Mexico," which not only makes for great cooking but is a delightful read. “More Mexican Everyday Simple, Seasonal, Celebratory” is one of Rick Bayless’ newer cookbooks with food photos sure to entice you to try the recipe.
The library has cookbooks that feature recipes from France, the Middle East, Germany, Africa, Vietnam, Greece, Scandinavian, and other areas. Giving your taste buds an international experience may be exactly what you need for 2021.
The library’s cookbook collection includes books that are ingredient centric such as maple syrup, corn, lavender, honey, beef, fish, sweet potatoes, rice, and even tater tots. Dietary specific cookbooks such as deserts for people who have diabetes, gluten-free baking, vegetarian, vegan, and low salt cookbooks are also available.
If this idea is appealing to you, I recommend the book "Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously" by Julie Powell. The author ambitiously set out to cook all the recipes in Julia Child's "The Art of French Cooking." The book was made into a very enjoyable movie as well. It appears I am starting January with a resolve to eat more. Well, at the very least I can kick off the year with a new recipe.
Gail Hedstrom is the director of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
