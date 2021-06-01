During this challenging past year, it is highly likely that your pets were the happiest members of your household. Extra attention, treats, walks and cuddles made our furry friends feel loved and pet adoptions were on the rise. However, as more of us turn to our prepandemic routines, work and busy schedules, pet anxiety is also being widely reported. And in some instances, dogs and cats are even being returned to shelters because of “behavioral problems” such as improper urination or defecation in the house, unwarranted barking, excessive chewing or other destructive behaviors. Experts say most animals are simply confused by the abrupt change in routine; they may be fearful, anxious or simply bored when left alone.
One of the most important steps you can take in easing their anxiety is to slowly establish a new routine and gradually increase the time spent away from you. If possible, help them get comfortable being alone by encouraging them to spend time in a quiet, calm part of the home or their crate for short periods each day. Keep your “good-bye” brief and predictable. Speak with confidence and stay calm so they don’t read your emotions. Provide some background noise with the TV, radio or even an audiobook. Many pet owners have found success playing classical or anti-anxiety music designed specifically for dogs and cats.
Taking your dog for a walk or playing with them before you leave is also a helpful tactic. Provide stimulating toys or puzzle feeders. Other options are to hide small portions of dry cat or dog food and leave them in small bowls around the house. This hide-and-seek game will typically become something they will look forward to. Remember, mental exercise is equally as important as physical exercise. Talk to your pets and if you do return home to find a problem, don’t punish or scold them as this can only increase their anxiety. Be patient and loving as you guide your pets into their new routine and consult your veterinarian if you need help.
And lastly, with Independence Day celebrations just around the corner, please remember that many animals are highly sensitive to noisy fireworks. While most owners understand that fireworks will be used over the Fourth of July weekend, and they prepare for that, it is reasonable to expect our celebrations to have their limits. Please be respectful of neighbors, city limits and areas where pets will be. Stay safe, enjoy your summer, and take extra care of the fur babies who depend on us!
Kristi Lausch is a board member for the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.