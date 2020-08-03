The state’s requirement that most of us must wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 strikes me in two different ways. First, it’s a good idea if you want to prove you are doing “something.” Second, it is not a magic bullet.
There are some parallels to the pandemic to be found in the great outdoors.
Take for instance the state’s battle with zebra mussels. Minnesota has been finding zebra mussels in its lakes and streams since the 1980s. They apparently arrived here on the hulls of ships that traveled into the Great Lakes from the Caspian Sea region. The state has been carrying on a campaign to limit the spread of the penny-sized invaders. They point with some pride to the fact that only a small percentage of Minnesota lakes are infected yet to slow their spread sportsmen are required to clean and drain their boats before they drop them into another lake. The Department of Natural Resources can usually be found at lakes with public accesses enforcing this decree.
Yet when you start looking at the lakes in Otter Tail County that have zebra mussel infestations, the largest and most popular lakes of Otter Tail are nearly all there.
Careless boaters and dock movers, about 20% of whom never learned to read, are considered to be prime culprits but nature is aiding and abetting these rascals. The whole Otter Tail River chain, which runs from the Pine lakes near Perham to the Orwell Reservoir, has zebra mussels. They cannot move upstream but they can easily move downstream and the river has been their road.
Most of us should know by now that zebra mussels remove many microscopic plants and animals from our lakes and rivers. In time they can starve a lake’s native fish and wildlife.
A poison for killing the zebra mussels is available but totally impractical and cost prohibitive at this point. Poisoning the zebra mussels is carried out only at hydroelectric dams where they are very good at clogging water intake pipes.
This type of solution must be what former DNR fisheries manager Don Reedstrom was referring to when he told me a few decades ago. He said he knew that research into developing selective poisons was underway. We can only hope they still are.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a problem for which there is no cure. DNR officials know it is a deadly threat to the state’s whitetailed deer and elk. In an attempt to deal with the spread of CWD this fall some hunters are being asked to voluntarily bring their deer in for CWD testing. Permit Area 273 and 213 are two of the local kill blocks which will have surveillance testing. Between them these two oernut areas cover a good share of west-central Minnesota — from Fergus Falls southeastward to Sauk Centre.
One of the big problems with CWD is that no one is 100% sure how it spreads. The source seems to be infected deer and elk so the state has been testing these animals. If you want to get into a quick argument just point the finger at owners of those farms. Some central Minnesota deer farm owners who I visited with at a sportsman’s show in Perham said their herd is regularly tested for CWD and given a clean bill of health.
When I interviewed former Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr a few years back, he was frustrated beyond words by CWD and the carelessness shown by some game farm operations. What angered him at the time was a deer farm in southeastern Minnesota which allowed some of their animals to escape in an area where CWD was present. Landwehr was a man trying to row a boat full of holes into a heavy wind.
The disease apparently migrated into southeastern Minnesota from Wisconsin and Iowa, although it is also found in about half of the United States and in countries around the globe. A couple years ago it was found in Crow Wing County, 100 miles east of Otter Tail. All the DNR can do is test and try to contain the spread.
Sound familiar?
Perhaps all sportsmen can do is grind their teeth and accept what cannot be changed?
As the old saying goes, “What can’t be cured must be endured.”
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
