The Y is for more than just physical fitness; it strives to encourage and promote a healthy mind and spirit, in addition to a healthy body. During May, the Fergus Falls YMCA is recognizing National Mental Health Awareness Month.
Mind and body connection
The connection between a healthy mind and healthy body is strong. The Long Island, New York, YMCA website gives some specifics on the connections. It says, first, when exercising, our minds start forming a rhythm or motion which calms and raises optimism. Second, as breath is connected to the whole body,when exercising our hearts pump more blood to the brain. The result is the hormones being released make us feel happier. The opposite happens with other organs; increased blood flow decreases the flow of anxiety and stress producing hormones.
HelpGuide.org, has more information on all aspects of mental health. HelpGuide is a nonprofit organization and their website has no advertisements.
Get-together at NP Park for lunch
After going through our long stretch of isolation due to COVID-19, the YMCA is joining Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response in hosting a cookout. Everyone is invited to NP Park (across the street from the library) on Thursday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for hot dogs.
There will be a booth with information about mental health. The Y will also have a booth and be giving out free day passes – as long as they last.
The Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response, which is associated with Lakeland Mental Health, serves adults and children in Otter Tail, Clay and Wilkin counties. It provides phone support and in-home visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Del Nasri, supervisor of Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response, says “Let’s get together because we are not alone. Now more than ever, we need to find ways to stay connected – or get reconnected – with our community. Please stop by on May 20 to meet us!” Team members will be visiting with attendees .
Specials for May
The Y is offering three specials during May in recognition of the connection between mental health and physical exercise. First, on Free Friend Friday, May 14, members may bring a friend to the Y for a workout at no charge. Also, May membership is free with the purchase of a six or 12 month membership. Some restrictions apply to this special. The third special is the membership enrollment fee of $50 will be waived for those joining the Y in May.
Upcoming events
• May 10 - The next session of SAIL (Staying Active and Independent for Life) class on Zoom begins.
• May 14 – Free Friend Friday.
• May 20 – Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response gathering.
• June 1 - T-Ball league begins.
• June 14 – First session of summer swim lessons begins.
Contact the Y at 218-739-4489 or see their website for more information
Y’s Folks Club
Finally! After more than a year of not meeting because of the pandemic, the Y’s Folks Club has set a celebratory, in-person meeting. It will be held Tuesday, May 17, at noon. The usual meeting place is changed from the Y to Life Church in order to accommodate membership while meeting COVID guidelines. It will be a bring-your-own-bag lunch instead of the usual potluck. Members are asked to wear masks. The program, presented by Josh Mohagen, will be about making chocolate.
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
