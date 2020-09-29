When my brother and I were kids we used to pretend we were our dad while he was up North hunting deer. His party would head for a town called Kelliher and stay in an old city bus they had remodeled.
The two sons he left behind were with him in spirit. We would hunt deer outside of our house - shooting imaginary whitetails of various sizes - mostly trophy bucks - coming out of our neighbor’s raspberry patch.
Bowhunting underway in Minnesota and camouflaged deer hunters are sitting in trees, silent, unmoving and alert, waiting for that special deer to come along.
If you want my two cents I would say that bowhunters are a different breed of deer hunter. Unlike many who hunt with rifle and shotgun they are not in a rush to shoot the first deer that comes along. I would call most of the bowhunters I have known technicians. They want everything to be just so.
I knew a young bowhunter many years ago who planned his deer hunts like they planned the D-Day invasion or the first moonshot. He knew exactly what kind of wind conditions he wanted for the place he was going to hunt. He was very fussy about his clothing. He did not want any human scent to ruin his hunt.
After several trips into the woods I found myself wondering when he was going to bring in that trophy buck he was after. Did one that big even exist?
About a month into the season he called me. The deer he had arrowed was a yearly doe - not a monster buck. I was stunned. Bowhunting was supposed to be about shooting a trophy buck.
Not necessarily.
There is only one thing worse than not pulling back on a trophy deer - hitting one and losing it.
A friend of mine once let a teenage boy bow hunt in his woods. Around dark the boy had arrowed a big buck. He was alone and could not find it so the next day we all pitched in to help him. We found the buck a few hundred yards away from the boy’s stand. It was a 12-point trophy whitetail. The meat was spoiled and it was heartbreaking to see such a beautiful animal killed for only a rack of antlers.
I like to think the young hunter who shot the yearling doe had heard horror stories of that type, that it was not the monster of the woods he was really after but the killing shot.
The carefulness bowhunters show has its rewards. They have a long hunting season and for every deer they take a shot at they might see several dozen. They can watch them play, fight and feed. It is a reward for the pains they take to get it just right.
Fishing can be a much kinder sport. More and more you are hearing about anglers who catch and release their trophy fish. I am proud to see that many of these catch and release are kids. They might not know it but they are learning a lesson.
My great-nephew and I have caught and released a lot of largemouth bass - even big ones - just so we can have the fun of catching them again someday. We also hooked some very nice northerns and released them. Those grandmother pike are not the tasty ones and unless a fish is truly gigantic there is probably no point in having it mounted. Take a picture of it and mount that.
Many taxidermists would probably challenge this thinking from that standpoint of economics. I know some who would not.
Brian Hansel is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
